Ai+ launches Nova 2 series: A homegrown AI smartphone series for India

The Indian electronics industry is transitioning from being a consumption hub to a global manufacturing powerhouse with the launch of one of the first ‘Make in India’ AI smartphones—the Nova 2 series by Ai+. Ai+ launches Nova 2 series (Flipkart) At the launch of the new Ai+ smartphone line-up, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), spoke about the staggering growth of the domestic sector. According to Mohindroo, India’s electronic manufacturing has surged sevenfold over the last decade, now standing at a valuation of ₹13 lakh crore. Mobile production alone, which was a modest ₹19,000 crore in 2015, has catapulted to ₹6.25 lakh crore. “Mobile phones represent a significant achievement for India,” Mohindroo said, noting that India now accounts for 22 per cent of global volume and 15 per cent of global value. He further said that mobile exports have crossed ₹2,45,000 crore, making up more than 50 per cent of total electronic exports. With a production target of $500 billion for 2031, Mohindroo stressed the necessity of home-grown brands to set an example. Democratising technology with the Nova 2 5G Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ai+ smartphones, unveiled the Nova 2, positioning it as a device designed for the masses. Built on the success of the brand’s first million devices sold within eight months, the Nova 2 aims to bring high-speed 5G and a premium design to a wider audience. The device features a clean, human-centered design available in five bold colours – purple, green, pink, blue, and black.

The hardware is headlined by the Unisoc 8200 chipset, a 6nm octa-core processor that ensures reliable everyday performance. A significant highlight is the massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the previous generation’s 5,000 mAh. This is designed to keep up with the long commutes and heavy content consumption of the average Indian user. The phone supports 18W fast charging and features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Addressing community feedback, the brand has upgraded the selfie hardware to an 8 MP front camera. The rear system features a 50 MP primary sensor capable of 4K Ultra HD video recording, a rare feature in this price segment. The Nova 2 also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in India’s varied environmental conditions. Available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, the Nova 2 is priced starting at ₹8,999 and is available on Flipkart.

Nova 2 Ultra offers a “fashion-forward” tech experience. (Flipkart)