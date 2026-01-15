Alabama QB Ty Simpson consulted Nick Saban about lucrative portal offers

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson consulted former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban when deciding whether to enter the NFL Draft, stay at Alabama or take one of the many lucrative offers being thrown his way to transfer. HT Image

Simpson told On3 he consulted Saban after Alabama's Jan. 1 playoff loss to Indiana, with Saban advising Simpson to ask himself what he'd do if money weren't a factor in the decision.

Simpson declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Jan. 7 and submitted the appropriate paperwork on Tuesday, despite reportedly fielding offers between $4 million and $6.5 million from Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Although he told On3 he weighed all of his options, he stood firm in his decision to enter the draft rather than transfer to another school.

"I just couldn't do it because of everything I stood for and what Alabama had meant to me and the legacy that I built there," he said. "Everybody would just remember me as the guy who took all this money and went to Miami or Tennessee for his last year. But I was a captain. I put my hand and footprints in the cement at Denny Chimes."

One of Simpson's agents, Peter Webb, confirmed the reasons behind Simpson's decision to The Athletic on Wednesday, saying, "In a time where kids transfer for more money at every possible turn and make it a transactional decision based on finances, Ty is a unicorn and took the road less traveled. What started at low-to-mid seven-figure proposals quickly looked like we could maybe even approach eight figures at the finish line.

"But Ty ultimately wanted to chase his dreams of playing in the NFL and make sure the last college jersey he ever wore had the iconic Alabama Crimson Tide logo."

Simpson posted "Been a great ride" on Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of his Crimson Tide locker.

A projected 2026 first-round pick, Simpson led the Crimson Tide to the CFP quarterfinals in 2025 in his first season as a starter. The redshirt junior took over after three years in a backup role when Jalen Milroe decided to head for the NFL because it was time to "chase my dreams."

Field Level Media rates Simpson as a top-three quarterback along with Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. All three would likely be in the mix in the top 20 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Simpson gets drafted 20th overall, for example, he would be in line for a four-year contract worth $18-21 million fully guaranteed. As the No. 10 pick, Simpson would make a projected $26-29 million guaranteed, highlighted by a $16 million signing bonus.

Simpson passed for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games in 2025. He finished 41st nationally with his 145.2 passer-efficiency rating and did not rank among the top 10 Heisman Trophy vote-getters.

