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Athletics get wrong end of an apparent ABS mistake against the Yankees

Athletics get wrong end of an apparent ABS mistake against the Yankees

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:14 am IST
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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ABS system appeared to hit a rare glitch during the Athletics' game against the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

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A pitch to the A's Tyler Soderstrom in the fourth inning was confirmed as a strike even though the replay showed it missed the zone by a little less than an inch.

The call in question came in the fourth inning of the 6-4 win by the Athletics when Ryan Weathers threw a 2-0 pitch that was called a strike. Soderstrom immediately challenged the call because he thought the pitch was low.

The replay never showed up on the videoboard as usual. But after a short delay, home plate umpire Adam Beck announced that the pitch was confirmed as a strike and the A's lost their challenge. But the replay on MLB.com showed the pitch was 0.8 inches low and should have been called a ball. It ended up being mostly moot as Soderstrom eventually drew a walk although the A's did lose one challenge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday he hadn't seen that happen before this season.

“My understanding was that we got one,” Boone said.

This story has been corrected to show that it was Tyler Soderstrom, not Shea Langeliers, who challenged the call.

MLB: /mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Athletics get wrong end of an apparent ABS mistake against the Yankees
Home / Genesis / Athletics get wrong end of an apparent ABS mistake against the Yankees
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