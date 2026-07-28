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Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko says feeling in his legs returning after collision with his teammate

Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko says feeling in his legs returning after collision with his teammate

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 00:26:33 IST
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PLANO, Texas — Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko, who broke his back in a frightening collision with a minor league teammate four weeks ago, posted on social media Monday he has made progress in his recovery and has regained some feeling in his legs.

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HT Image

Lasko had surgery June 30 to address a fractured C6-C7 vertebra. Lasko collided with Double-A Midland teammate Devin Taylor during a game in Frisco, Texas. Both dove for a flyball, and Lasko remained motionless on the field after the play.

“I'm currently feeling much better,” Lasko wrote on X. "I have sensation from my feet up to my knees, along with a lot of involuntary leg movements. I also have been getting some sensation in the side of my thighs, hamstrings and back. I currently have about 75% usage of my left hand and about 50% in my right.

“I'm very happy with my progress and once again, so very thankful for all the love and support. It has continued to help me get up everyday and work my hardest.”

Lasko appeared in 13 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year. He also played 21 games in the Arizona Fall League for promising prospects, batting .357 with nine stolen bases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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