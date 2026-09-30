Zack Gelof of the Athletics is suing the Detroit Tigers, alleging that a July knee injury was caused by sliding into an exposed metal fence at Comerica Park.

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Gelof filed the suit Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court. The complaint also names team owner Ilitch Holdings and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority, which owns the stadium.

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Gelof, 26, sustained the injury while playing left field in the third inning of a 4-1 loss at Detroit on July 9.

While making a sliding catch on a foul ball, he alleges in the lawsuit that his "right knee violently struck an exposed dangerous metal fence on the side wall that protruded into or alongside the playing area."

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Detroit Free Press, "the collision tore plaintiff Zack Gelof's uniform and caused a deep laceration beneath his right kneecap that narrowly missed the patellar tendon."

Gelof did not return to the Athletics' lineup until a month later on Aug. 10.

The lawsuit claims the team and ballpark were negligent, noting that padding was installed in the area shortly after the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} "It doesn't take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here," Gelof's attorney Jon Marko said in a statement. "All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son's little league diamond is safer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It doesn't take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here," Gelof's attorney Jon Marko said in a statement. "All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son's little league diamond is safer." {{/usCountry}}

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Gelof is seeking unspecified compensation for pain and suffering, economic loss, lost wages, emotional and mental distress, medical bills, attorney fees and other damages.

"We are aware of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation," the Tigers said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Gelof finished the 2026 season batting .256 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 111 games. He started 66 games at third base, 25 in the outfield, 11 at second base and two at designated hitter.

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