Austin FC set for upgrade on offense vs. St. Louis City

Austin FC hopes a bolstered roster and a huge win against a Texas rival builds momentum as they host struggling St. Louis City SC on Sunday evening in a Western Conference match.

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Austin FC remain home after a 2-0 win over the rival Houston Dynamo on last Saturday. Myrto Uzuni scored a goal and assisted on a tally by Jayden Nelson in the Copa Tejas series victory.

Austin snapped a seven-match MLS winless swoon dating back to a 1-0 home victory over D.C. United on March 1.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver stopped five shots to record his third clean sheet of the year just three days after he allowed five goals on 16 shots in a loss at San Jose.

The Verde is set for an offensive jolt with midfielder Owen Wolff set to return, even if it's in a reserve role. Wolff, who led Austin FC last season with seven goals and eight assists, has missed the team's first 10 games while recovering from a sports hernia but is available to return against St. Louis.

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{{^usCountry}} "Now that we can have probably the full roster, for the first time in the year, in the next weeks, I think everyone gets excited and everyone says, ‘Now is the moment,'" Austin coach Nico Estevez said. "I want to give a lot of credit to the players. It's been a really tough time for everyone." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now that we can have probably the full roster, for the first time in the year, in the next weeks, I think everyone gets excited and everyone says, ‘Now is the moment,'" Austin coach Nico Estevez said. "I want to give a lot of credit to the players. It's been a really tough time for everyone." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} St. Louis City travels to Austin after 3-2 loss at home against league-leading San Jose on April 25. The club went winless in league play in April, losing twice with a pair of draws, both on the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St. Louis City travels to Austin after 3-2 loss at home against league-leading San Jose on April 25. The club went winless in league play in April, losing twice with a pair of draws, both on the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} St. Louis City heads to Texas after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Fire in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 play on Wednesday. St. Louis coach Yoann Damet believes the victory will provide benefits in upcoming MLS play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St. Louis City heads to Texas after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Fire in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 play on Wednesday. St. Louis coach Yoann Damet believes the victory will provide benefits in upcoming MLS play. {{/usCountry}}

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"Honestly, I like the grit and the spirit they're showing. I've been speaking a lot about it, and we haven't been rewarded enough, in my sense," Damet said. "I think it speaks for the work the guys are putting in every day. Everybody worked really hard together, they made plays. It's a collective effort, it's a team, it's a full group, and that's what makes me happy."

St. Louis's nine goals through nine MLS matches is tied for second fewest in league while its minus-seven goal differential is second worst in the West. Marcel Hartel leads the club with three goals and an assist.

St. Louis City has dominated the all-time series with the Austin FC, with four wins and a draw in six meetings during MLS play.

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