Ayushman Arogya Shivir screens 491 beneficiaries at Kartavya Bhawan-I

The Union health ministry on Tuesday organised an Ayushman Arogya Shivir at Kartavya Bhawan-I in New Delhi, where 491 beneficiaries underwent free medical consultation and health screening as part of the Centre's preventive healthcare and tuberculosis elimination initiatives.

Offering free medical consultations and advanced health screenings, this camp aims to bolster preventive healthcare and combat tuberculosis, aligning with the government's vision of a healthier India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The camp was organised by the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Delhi State TB Cell, the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and the SNA Division. According to the ministry, the initiative is aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare and supporting the government's goals of a Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat and TB-Mukt Bharat.

Around 520 employees participated in health camp

The Ayushman Arogya Shivir was inaugurated by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission. Addressing the event, she highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and regular health screening in improving public health outcomes.

According to the ministry, around 520 employees participated in the camp. Of these, 491 beneficiaries received free medical consultation and underwent comprehensive health screening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The health services offered during the camp included blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, haemoglobin assessment, body mass index (BMI) evaluation, digital chest X-rays and tuberculosis screening. The ministry said a fully equipped Ni-kshay Vahan was deployed at the venue to facilitate on-site diagnostic services and sample collection wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health services offered during the camp included blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, haemoglobin assessment, body mass index (BMI) evaluation, digital chest X-rays and tuberculosis screening. The ministry said a fully equipped Ni-kshay Vahan was deployed at the venue to facilitate on-site diagnostic services and sample collection wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the initiative was designed to encourage regular health check-ups among employees while promoting awareness about the early detection of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Initiative linked to TB elimination and preventive healthcare goals

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the camp forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen preventive healthcare services and improve early diagnosis of diseases, particularly tuberculosis.

According to the ministry, screening programmes such as the Ayushman Arogya Shivir help identify health conditions at an early stage, enabling timely medical intervention. The use of digital chest X-rays and TB screening facilities at the camp was aimed at supporting the National TB Elimination Programme's efforts to detect and manage tuberculosis cases promptly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ministry said the deployment of the Ni-kshay Vahan enabled diagnostic services to be provided at the workplace, reducing the need for employees to visit separate health facilities for preliminary investigations.

Officials added that the initiative reflects the government's continued focus on expanding access to preventive healthcare while advancing the national objective of eliminating tuberculosis. The ministry said such health camps are intended to promote awareness about routine health screening, encourage early diagnosis and contribute to building a healthier workforce as part of the broader vision of a healthier India and a TB-Mukt Bharat.