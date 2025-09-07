Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Bailey, Smothers lead N.C. State comeback against Virginia, 35-31

AP |
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 01:00 am IST

RALEIGH, N.C. — CJ Bailey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as North Carolina State defeated visiting Virginia 35-31 on Saturday in a non-league clash between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Bailey, the sophomore quarterback for the Wolfpack , completed 16-of-22 passes for 200 yards and rushed for 44 yards on six carries. N.C. State's offense was also bolstered by Hollywood Smothers, who rumbled ahead for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Virginia was powered by J'Mari Taylor's 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Chandler Morris completed 30-of-43 passes for 257 yards and a score.

After falling behind by 10 points, N.C. State's offense sprang to life in the second half, outscoring Virginia 21-7 in the third quarter thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Smothers and one by Bailey. The Wolfpack held the Cavaliers scoreless in the final frame, and got a crucial stop on fourth-and-1 on the 8-yard line with 6:39 to play, paving the way for N.C. State to drain more than four minutes off the clock.

The win was sealed when N.C. State's Cian Slone intercepted a desperate throw by Morris in the end zone.

NC State: Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is now 4-0 all-time against the Cavaliers. The victory for the Wolfpack marks the first time since 2014 that they've started a season 2-0 with both wins coming against FBS opponents.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' offense was running efficiently early on as they converted 10 of their first 13 third down tries on their way to building a 10-point advantage. From there though, Virginia found success just three times on six third-down attempts. The Cavaliers have not beaten N.C. State since 2012.

NC State: The Wolfpack travel to rival Wake Forest on Thursday.

Virginia: William & Mary visits the Cavaliers next Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

