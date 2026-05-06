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Basic vs smart: How SUV expectations are changing in India

The definition of SUVs in India has evolved from ruggedness to include technology and comfort, reflecting changing buyer expectations. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:42 am IST
By Genesis
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The definition of an SUV in India has changed over time. What once stood for ruggedness and durability is now also associated with technology, comfort, and convenience. This shift reflects a broader change in buyer expectations—from basic, purpose-driven vehicles to more feature-oriented mobility solutions.

Models like Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter illustrate this shift, showcasing a market that values both basic utility and smart features.

Models like the Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter represent these two ends of the spectrum.

The era of basic, purpose-driven SUVs

SUVs in India originally gained popularity for their toughness and reliability.

Vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero were built with a clear focus:

  • Strong construction
  • Ability to handle rough roads
  • Long-term durability

The Bolero’s frame-based body and high-strength construction, described as “built like a fortress,” highlight its focus on rugged dependability.

Such vehicles were designed for:

  • Rural and semi-urban usage
  • Heavy-duty daily operations
  • Minimal maintenance and long-term ownership

In this context, simplicity was not a limitation—it was a strength.

The rise of smart, urban SUVs

As urbanisation increased and buyer preferences evolved, SUVs began to change.

Modern vehicles like the Hyundai Exter are designed to offer:

  • Updated technology
  • Everyday comfort
  • Enhanced convenience

The difference in expectations is largely driven by how cars are used.

Utility-focused usage:

  • Rough roads and challenging conditions
  • Long hours of operation
  • Need for durability over comfort

Urban usage:

  • Daily commutes in traffic
  • Short-distance drives
  • Need for convenience and ease of use

This explains why both types of SUVs continue to exist.

Comfort and interior experience

Interior design reflects this shift as well.

The Bolero offers:

  • Functional interiors
  • Durable materials
  • Practical seating layouts

The Exter focuses on:

  • Dual-tone interiors and improved aesthetics
  • Spacious cabin with a 391-litre boot
  • Features like automatic climate control and rear AC vents

This shows how comfort has become a differentiating factor.

Safety: evolving expectations

Safety expectations have also evolved.

The Bolero focuses on:

  • Structural strength
  • Safety systems like ABS and airbags

The Exter adds:

  • 6 airbags as standard
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Advanced safety features and monitoring systems

This highlights how safety has moved from basic protection to advanced assistance.

Can basic and smart coexist?

Despite the shift towards smart features, basic SUVs remain relevant.

They are preferred by buyers who:

  • Need reliability in tough conditions
  • Value simplicity and ease of maintenance
  • Prioritise long-term durability over features

At the same time, smart SUVs attract buyers who:

  • Want a comfortable daily driving experience
  • Prefer connected and feature-rich cars
  • Value convenience and technology

This coexistence reflects the diversity of the Indian market.

The role of digital platforms

With multiple options available, platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers:

  • Compare basic and feature-rich SUVs
  • Understand ownership costs
  • Evaluate real-world usability

This enables more informed and practical decisions.

Final thoughts

SUV expectations in India are no longer limited to ruggedness.

They now include:

  • Technology
  • Comfort
  • Design
  • Overall experience

Vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter show how the market has evolved from basic utility to smart mobility.

However, the shift is not about replacing one with the other—it’s about expanding choices.

Because in today’s market, the “right” SUV is not defined by how many features it has or how tough it is—it’s defined by how well it fits the buyer’s needs.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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Home / Genesis / Basic vs smart: How SUV expectations are changing in India
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