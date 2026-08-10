Aug 9 - Hall of Famer Don Nelson, who won five NBA titles as a player and was a three-time Coach of the Year, has died at 86, his family said on Sunday.

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Nelson ranks second in NBA history with 1,335 regular-season coaching wins, behind Gregg Popovich, after a 31-year coaching career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

"On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family," his family said in a statement, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

As a player, Nelson won five championships with the Boston Celtics during an 11-year stint with the team and his number 19 jersey was retired by the franchise in 1978. He played 14 seasons in the NBA.

Nelson never won an NBA title as a coach but twice led the Warriors to the playoffs and guided them to a memorable first-round upset of top-seeded Dallas in 2007.

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{{^usCountry}} He also coached the Bucks to seven consecutive Central Division titles and helped build the Mavericks into contenders during his eight seasons in Dallas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also coached the Bucks to seven consecutive Central Division titles and helped build the Mavericks into contenders during his eight seasons in Dallas. {{/usCountry}}

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Nelson retired from coaching in 2010 after a second stint with Golden State.

In June 2025, Nelson received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Basketball Coaches Association in recognition of his contributions to the game.

"'Nellie' was one of the most innovative and influential coaches in NBA history and an iconic figure in Warriors history," Golden State said in a statement.

"He was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking. His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed."

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