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Bayern suffers hair-pull red card in draw with Barça in Women's Champions League semifinal

Bayern suffers hair-pull red card in draw with Barça in Women's Champions League semifinal

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 12:05 am IST
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MUNICH — Bayern Munich goalscorer Franziska Kett was sent off for pulling hair in a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal on Saturday.

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Kett canceled Ewa Pajor’s early strike but was shown a red card in the 79th minute after she pulled Salma Paralluelo by the hair when the Barcelona substitute was getting away from her.

Bayern coach José Barcala was also shown red by referee Ivana Martinčić for his protests, which were futile because a VAR check confirmed Kett’s foul.

Kett preserved Bayern’s hopes of making the final for the first time when she equalized after a well-worked team move in the 69th.

The match pitted newly crowned champions against each other after both teams clinched their domestic championships.

But Barcelona won 7-1 on their previous meeting in the league phase and Bayern’s supporters must have feared the worst when Pajor scored with the visitor's first shot on target in the eighth minute.

 
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Home / Genesis / Bayern suffers hair-pull red card in draw with Barça in Women's Champions League semifinal
Home / Genesis / Bayern suffers hair-pull red card in draw with Barça in Women's Champions League semifinal
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