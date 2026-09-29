BeauBa Eyes 100 Cities, 300 Outlets in Salon Franchise Expansion

BeauBa plans to expand its salon network in India through franchising. The Mumbai-based salon brand is now building its franchise network, targeting 100 cities, 300 outlets and 200–250 franchise partners over the next three years.

BeauBa plans to franchise its salon network across 100 Indian cities, targeting 300 outlets and 200–250 partners in three years, amidst a $12.6 billion beauty market expected to grow to $19.8 billion by 2031. (Expertrons)

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India’s beauty salon market is estimated at $12.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $19.8 billion by 2031, according to Ken Research. The industry, however, remains fragmented, creating room for organised brands that can operate across locations.

BeauBa’s salon business was not its original business idea.

The journey began with N4N (Nature for Nature), a natural beauty proposition. After building the D2C business for two to three years, the founders saw an increasingly crowded online beauty market. Instead of competing only for attention online, they decided to take the products offline and let consumers experience them.

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{{^usCountry}} That decision led to BeauBa — an experience centre built around a salon, combining hair, beauty and grooming services with the N4N product ecosystem. Founder Rohit Arora describes the proposition as “affordable luxury”, bringing this experience to everyday consumers. Arora says the first outlet became profitable in approximately one month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That decision led to BeauBa — an experience centre built around a salon, combining hair, beauty and grooming services with the N4N product ecosystem. Founder Rohit Arora describes the proposition as “affordable luxury”, bringing this experience to everyday consumers. Arora says the first outlet became profitable in approximately one month. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue BeauBa wants to address is customer dependence on individual stylists. Arora believes salon customers are often loyal to the stylist rather than the brand, contributing to fragmentation in the industry. BeauBa’s answer is a “talent factory” that trains professionals and creates a pathway from junior stylist to entrepreneur and eventually franchisee.

The model is supported by a standardised operating playbook, with stylists graded and certified by the head office and key products controlled by the brand. For franchise partners, the proposition is therefore built around a system rather than simply a physical salon.

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Technology is intended to support the customer experience. Arora says BeauBa plans to use AI for customer data, product recommendations and reminders, while keeping creativity and the human touch with its people.

Arora brings industry experience to the expansion. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, ISB Hyderabad and Kellogg School of Management, he has worked with KPMG, Arthur Andersen and HSBC and previously served as CEO and Executive Director at Jawed Habib. He says he helped scale that business from 50 to 700 salons in five to six years through franchising.

Arora discussed BeauBa’s model and expansion plans on The Success Playbook, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-Founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.ai.

At that scale, 300 outlets serving an assumed 1,000 customers each would translate into 300,000 customers across the network. For Arora, however, the goal is building a system where customers, stylists and franchise partners feel they belong.

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That may determine whether BeauBa can turn a salon experience built on human connection into a brand that works across 100 cities.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.