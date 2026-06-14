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Bhagwant Mann set to return as Punjab CM in 2027, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal confidently asserted that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will reclaim his position in 2027, citing recent electoral successes and a scandal-free record

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:56 am IST
By Genesis
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on course to return to office after the 2027 Assembly elections, citing the party's performance in recent local body polls and what he described as the government's clean record.

With the party's initiatives gaining public approval, Mann emphasizes AAP's commitment to welfare and sustainable agriculture, challenging traditional political rivals.(ANI Video Grab/File)

Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda alongside Mann, Kejriwal thanked voters for supporting AAP in the municipal corporation elections and said the results reflected public approval of the state government's work over the past four years.

"Punjab has seen many chief ministers over the past decades, but Bhagwant Mann is the most honest among them. There has not been a single allegation of corruption against him, his family or his ministers," Kejriwal said.

He also claimed that if there had been any corruption allegations against the Punjab government, central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would have acted against it.

Welfare schemes and civic poll victory

Kejriwal said the Mann government had used public funds to provide free electricity and health insurance coverage of up to 10 lakh. He also reiterated the party's promise that financial assistance for women would begin from July 1.

"The Bhakra dam's water level is above its average level. Farmers can use as much canal water as they need and we will ensure there is no shortage," Mann said.

The BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had not responded to Kejriwal's and Mann's remarks at the time of publication.

 
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Home / Genesis / Bhagwant Mann set to return as Punjab CM in 2027, says Arvind Kejriwal
Home / Genesis / Bhagwant Mann set to return as Punjab CM in 2027, says Arvind Kejriwal
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