Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on course to return to office after the 2027 Assembly elections, citing the party's performance in recent local body polls and what he described as the government's clean record.

With the party's initiatives gaining public approval, Mann emphasizes AAP's commitment to welfare and sustainable agriculture, challenging traditional political rivals.(ANI Video Grab/File)

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Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda alongside Mann, Kejriwal thanked voters for supporting AAP in the municipal corporation elections and said the results reflected public approval of the state government's work over the past four years.

"Punjab has seen many chief ministers over the past decades, but Bhagwant Mann is the most honest among them. There has not been a single allegation of corruption against him, his family or his ministers," Kejriwal said.

He also claimed that if there had been any corruption allegations against the Punjab government, central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would have acted against it.

Welfare schemes and civic poll victory

Kejriwal said the Mann government had used public funds to provide free electricity and health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh. He also reiterated the party's promise that financial assistance for women would begin from July 1.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP chief alleged that previous governments in Punjab had been associated with corruption and misgovernance, while asserting that the current administration had focused on public welfare. Mann attacks opposition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP chief alleged that previous governments in Punjab had been associated with corruption and misgovernance, while asserting that the current administration had focused on public welfare. Mann attacks opposition {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Mann said voters had endorsed AAP's governance despite what he described as a united challenge from the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in local body elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Mann said voters had endorsed AAP's governance despite what he described as a united challenge from the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in local body elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In Sunam, AAP won 19 out of 23 seats even though the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal contested together. People rejected all three parties and voted for AAP," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In Sunam, AAP won 19 out of 23 seats even though the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal contested together. People rejected all three parties and voted for AAP," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann also highlighted government initiatives, including Aam Aadmi Clinics, upgrades to schools and hospitals, daytime electricity supply for farmers and expansion of canal irrigation. Water availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann also highlighted government initiatives, including Aam Aadmi Clinics, upgrades to schools and hospitals, daytime electricity supply for farmers and expansion of canal irrigation. Water availability {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said Punjab had adequate water reserves for agriculture and claimed paddy cultivation this year was being supported on a larger scale by canal water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said Punjab had adequate water reserves for agriculture and claimed paddy cultivation this year was being supported on a larger scale by canal water. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Bhakra dam's water level is above its average level. Farmers can use as much canal water as they need and we will ensure there is no shortage," Mann said.

The BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had not responded to Kejriwal's and Mann's remarks at the time of publication.

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