BJP rejects allegations against MP CM Mohan Yadav in illegal land purchase case, calls Congress claims a ‘conspiracy’

The Madhya Pradesh BJP rejected allegations levelled against MP CM Mohan Yadav, accusing the Congress of attempting to create confusion through what it described as a politically motivated conspiracy.

As allegations of land transactions surface, BJP insists that CM Yadav’s records have remained unchanged.(@DrMohanYadav51/ X)

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Addressing reporters, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said the allegations made against the Chief Minister were “completely false” and asserted that neither Yadav nor his family members were connected to any illegal land transaction.

Khandelwal said the Congress was trying to weaken a “popular backward class leader” who is working towards transforming Madhya Pradesh into a developed state.

Congress’ allegations

The Congress has alleged that MP CM Mohan Yadav and his family acquired large parcels of land after he became CM, particularly in areas linked to proposed road projects and land-use changes under the state’s master plan. Citing a media report, state Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that since December 2023, Yadav and his family purchased at least 137 plots covering nearly 168 acres, with an estimated value of around ₹45 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress has termed the alleged matter a “plunder of Mahakal’s land” and demanded Mohan Yadav’s resignation along with a Supreme Court judge-monitored probe. Patwari also questioned how the family’s land holdings allegedly rose from around 100 acres to 335 acres after Yadav assumed office, alleging that several land transactions took place in areas expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure development, as per a PTI report. BJP cites land records and affidavit details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress has termed the alleged matter a “plunder of Mahakal’s land” and demanded Mohan Yadav’s resignation along with a Supreme Court judge-monitored probe. Patwari also questioned how the family’s land holdings allegedly rose from around 100 acres to 335 acres after Yadav assumed office, alleging that several land transactions took place in areas expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure development, as per a PTI report. BJP cites land records and affidavit details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader said land details declared by Mohan Yadav in his 2023 election affidavit remained unchanged in 2026. According to Khandelwal, the chief minister owned 17 acres of land in 2023 and continues to hold the same amount now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader said land details declared by Mohan Yadav in his 2023 election affidavit remained unchanged in 2026. According to Khandelwal, the chief minister owned 17 acres of land in 2023 and continues to hold the same amount now. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of Yadav’s wife Seema Yadav had also seen no change since 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of Yadav’s wife Seema Yadav had also seen no change since 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to allegations linked to Siddhi Vinayak Company, Khandelwal said the firm held 68 acres of land in 2023, which had reduced to 65 acres by June 2026. He said Mohan Yadav had resigned from the company’s director post in 2017.

‘No connection with alleged transactions’

Khandelwal further said Yadav’s son Vaibhav owned 16 acres of land prior to 2023 and there had been no increase after Yadav became chief minister.

He added that Yadav’s daughter-in-law Shalini Yadav had purchased 10 acres of agricultural land located outside the master plan area.

The BJP leader also dismissed allegations involving relatives of the chief minister, saying they had independent identities and no connection with Mohan Yadav or his immediate family.

BJP accuses Congress of targeting OBC leaders

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Khandelwal alleged that the Congress had a history of targeting backward class chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh.

He claimed leaders such as Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mohan Yadav had all faced political conspiracies because the Congress was uncomfortable with backward class leadership in the state.

He said the Congress had failed to challenge the BJP on development issues related to farmers, industries and governance, and was therefore resorting to baseless allegations.

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