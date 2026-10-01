Bloomberg Businessweek ranks SP Jain Global #6 in Asia-Pacific

Bloomberg Businessweek, known for its business news and analysis, has ranked SP Jain School of Global Management among the Top 10 business schools in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year in its Best Business School Rankings 2026-27, moving up to #6 from #7 last year. Bloomberg ranked 98 business schools worldwide this year, drawn from participating institutions, placing SP Jain Global among the top 100 business schools included in the global rankings.

SP Jain School Ranks #6 in Bloomberg's Asia-Pacific Business School List.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bloomberg rankings draw on perspectives from students, alumni and corporate recruiters, and assess business schools across key areas including compensation, learning, networking and entrepreneurship.

In the 2026-27 rankings, SP Jain Global has secured the 5th position in Asia-Pacific for compensation, along with 7th for learning, 8th for networking and 8th for entrepreneurship. The compensation ranking reflects the school's performance in this area, while the results across the four areas reflect the school's focus on developing graduates who are prepared for the demands of a changing business environment.

"Bloomberg's recognition is significant because of how rigorously it surveys students, alumni and recruiters across the region," said Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain Global. "Being placed in their Top 10 for four years running, and now at our highest position yet, tells us something durable about how our students and graduates experience their education. Compensation is where Bloomberg has consistently ranked us strongest, and that matters because it's one of the clearest external signals of whether an education pays off for the people who invest in it."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "We also pay close attention to how Bloomberg evaluates learning and networking, because those indexes capture how our multi-city model actually plays out for students," Jain added. "Studying across different economies and business environments, and connecting classroom concepts to real business situations, is central to how we designed the programme. Bloomberg's ranking gives us an independent measure of whether that design is working." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We also pay close attention to how Bloomberg evaluates learning and networking, because those indexes capture how our multi-city model actually plays out for students," Jain added. "Studying across different economies and business environments, and connecting classroom concepts to real business situations, is central to how we designed the programme. Bloomberg's ranking gives us an independent measure of whether that design is working." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

SP Jain Global's Global MBA remains central to this approach, giving students the chance to study and build networks across multiple international business hubs as part of a single program.

SP Jain Global has previously been recognised by other major international publications, including QS, Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist and Times Higher Education, across categories ranging from its full-time Global MBA to the part-time Executive MBA. Bloomberg's ranking adds to this broader pattern of third-party recognition spanning different methodologies and respondent groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.