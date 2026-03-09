Book Launch: Gulab Kothari’s ‘Stree Ki Divyata’ Explores the Divine Nature of Womanhood

National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education, organised the launch of the book “Stree Ki Divyata” by noted author and editor Gulab Kothari on International Women's Day. “Stree Ki Divyata” (“The Divinity of Woman”) examines the concept of womanhood beyond the physical dimension, presenting the woman as a manifestation of divine energy. The book reflects on the complementary nature of the feminine and masculine principles and highlights the spiritual role of women in Indian philosophical traditions. The event highlighted women's spiritual roles and societal contributions, emphasising the need to reconnect youth with India's knowledge traditions. (NBT)

The book was formally released by senior journalist and thinker Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Prof. Kumud Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, and Vice-President of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

In his Welcome Address, Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director of National Book Trust, India highlighted NBT’s commitment to publishing and promoting works that engage with Indian knowledge traditions. He highlighted how the book reflects on the journey of a woman through different stages of life and her role in carrying forward sanskaar within society. Referring to the deep social and cultural significance of women, he noted that while people have always recognised the importance of women in their lives, Shri Gulab Kothari’s work uniquely articulates the divinity embedded in this role. Quoting the line, “Half the world is women and the other half is their children,” he emphasised that women shape not just individual lives but the values and direction of entire societies and nations.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Kumud Sharma spoke about womanhood and the idea of creation. Referring to the concept of ‘Nari tu Narayani’, she explained how Hindu scriptures recognise women as embodiments of prosperity, power (shakti) and knowledge through the symbolism of goddesses. She emphasised that Indian civilisational thought has consistently acknowledged women as the makers of not only families but also the nation itself, highlighting the foundational role of women in shaping social and cultural values.

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai congratulated NBT on the release of the book on International Women’s Day and noted that such events remind society of the deeper meaning of the day beyond mere celebration. He spoke about the concepts of Narayani as representations of the spiritual and sustaining power of women in Indian thought. Quoting Gulab Kothari’s idea that “Maa hi Swarg (Mother is heaven),” he reflected on the intimate connection between motherhood, knowledge and the feminine principle, stating that Gyan and Maa are deeply intertwined. He also observed that examples of women’s divinity and strength have existed across history, from before India’s independence to the freedom struggle and in contemporary times.

In his remarks, Shri Gulab Kothari spoke about the inspiration behind the book and emphasised the need to reconnect the younger generation with the wisdom of India’s knowledge systems. He spoke about how contemporary education systems are largely shaped by a male-centric perspective and often fail to recognise or teach the distinctive qualities and strengths of women. Drawing from the Shastras, he reflected on the spiritual and civilisational understanding of the feminine principle, noting that the role of women has traditionally been associated with giving rather than taking, embodying the spirit of the divine feminine.He also expressed concern that the feminine dimension within men is gradually disappearing, leading to a decline in empathy and sensitivity in society. He noted that Indian traditions have long recognised that great men are shaped by women, whether as mothers or as guiding influences, yet such perspectives are rarely emphasised within modern education systems or social discourse.

Shri Kumar Vikram, Chief Editor & Joint Director, NBT, India, delivered a vote of thanks highlighting the large publishing programme of the Trust on gender issues, while underlining that in the present times, men also need to bring in improvement in their inner selves to sustain true gender equality.

A scholar of Vedic philosophy and the Editor-in-Chief of the Rajasthan Patrika Group, Shri Kothari has spent more than four decades exploring the scientific and philosophical dimensions of Indian scriptures. His writings frequently draw upon the Vedas, Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to bridge classical wisdom with contemporary life.

Shri Gulab Kothari is the author of several acclaimed works including Manas, Gita Vigyan Upanishad, Ved Vigyan Upanishad, Main Hi Radha Main Hi Krishna, and Brahma Vivarta. His book Stree Deh Se Aage, also published by National Book Trust, India in 2025, has received wide appreciation and readership.