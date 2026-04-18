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CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2026: 12 PhysicsWallah Students Score Perfect 100%

PhysicsWallah students excelled in the CBSE Class 10 exams with 12 achieving 100% scores. 

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 09:38 pm IST
By Genesis
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12 PhysicsWallah students emerged among national toppers, securing a perfect score of 100% in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. Their achievement stands out among the 25 lakh+ students who appeared for the exams this year. These students studied from Udaan Batch and several YouTube lectures of PW.

Their achievements highlight the importance of disciplined study, regular practice, and effective academic support.(Physics Wallah)

Among the top performing students were Amolik Pandita, Ayusman Mohapatra, Vaibhav Arora, Amir Nawaz Razvi Syed, Harshit Mishra, Himanshu Agarwal, Kumar Abhinav Mishra, Mudit Jain, Partha Pritam Pati, Sanvi Walia, Teena Rath, Aashna Khurana all of whom achieved perfect scores.

Sharing their experiences, one of the toppers, Vaibhav Arora, said, “Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school and the faculty at Physics Wallah helped me immensely in aiming for and achieving a perfect score.”

Similarly, Kumar Abhinav Mishra highlighted, “Regular revision and solving sample papers that I solved from PW played a key role in helping me score 100%.”

Ayusman Mohapatra added, “Staying disciplined and following a structured study plan made it possible for me to secure full marks.” He attributed his success to his parents and teachers.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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