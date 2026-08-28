Centre examines proposals for super-speciality hospital and paramedical college in Uttarakhand

The Centre has initiated departmental examination of two key proposals put forward by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to strengthen specialised healthcare and medical education in the state. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has informed the Chief Minister that proposals for establishing a super-speciality hospital and a paramedical college under the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University have been forwarded for examination at the departmental level.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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In a letter to Dhami, Nadda said the proposal for setting up the super-speciality hospital is being examined by the concerned department/division of the Union Health Ministry. The proposal for establishing a paramedical college under the university has also been sent to the concerned division for examination.

The proposed super-speciality hospital is expected to strengthen access to advanced healthcare for patients suffering from serious and complex illnesses. It could also help expand specialised medical services within the state and reduce the need for patients to travel outside Uttarakhand for treatment.

The paramedical college, meanwhile, is expected to help create a trained pool of paramedical professionals and provide the state's healthcare system with the technical and support personnel required for hospitals and other health institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami had raised the two proposals with the Centre as part of efforts to expand high-level medical and paramedical education as well as specialised healthcare services in Uttarakhand. He termed the departmental examination of the proposals an important step towards strengthening the state's healthcare and medical education infrastructure. CM Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami had raised the two proposals with the Centre as part of efforts to expand high-level medical and paramedical education as well as specialised healthcare services in Uttarakhand. He termed the departmental examination of the proposals an important step towards strengthening the state's healthcare and medical education infrastructure. CM Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Dhami extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on Raksha Bandhan, describing the festival as a celebration of the enduring bond of love, trust, affection, commitment and protection between brothers and sisters.

In his message on the eve of the festival, the Chief Minister said Raksha Bandhan also reinforces the values of women's dignity and social harmony. He emphasised that the empowerment of women remains a key priority of the state government and that the vision of a prosperous Uttarakhand cannot be realised without empowering women.

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Dhami highlighted initiatives aimed at providing women with opportunities in self-employment, entrepreneurship and employment, along with 30% horizontal reservation for women in government services. He also noted that lakhs of women in the state are moving towards financial self-reliance through self-help groups.

As part of the Raksha Bandhan arrangements, women in Uttarakhand will be able to travel free of charge on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses on August 28 and 29.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to work together towards ensuring greater respect, safety, empowerment and opportunities for women.