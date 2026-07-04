Chhattisgarh CM Sai visits leprosy rehabilitation centre, praises self-reliance model

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram at Sothi in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district and reviewed its healthcare and rehabilitation initiatives for people affected by leprosy.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (@vishnudsai X)

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The nearly six-decade-old institution, established in 1962, provides treatment, shelter and vocational support to leprosy patients and other vulnerable groups. During his visit, the Chief Minister described the Ashram as “a true pilgrimage of humanity, compassion and service”.

Ashram combines treatment with rehabilitation

Founded by late social worker and leprosy survivor Sadashiv Govind Katre, the Sothi Ashram was established with the objective of helping patients reintegrate into society and lead dignified lives.

The institution currently operates a 20-bed hospital where patients are provided free medicines, dressing facilities, food, clothing and accommodation. Basic diagnostic facilities including pathology and X-ray services are also available, while patients requiring specialised treatment are referred to larger hospitals.

Officials associated with the Ashram said around 75 residents currently live on the campus and nearly 120 workers are engaged in various service activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from healthcare, the institution also focuses on livelihood generation and skill development for patients. Vocational training is provided in farming, horticulture, tailoring, rope-making, carpet weaving, chalk-making, welding, computer training and driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from healthcare, the institution also focuses on livelihood generation and skill development for patients. Vocational training is provided in farming, horticulture, tailoring, rope-making, carpet weaving, chalk-making, welding, computer training and driving. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ashram also supports the education of children belonging to affected families.

Health camps and cataract surgeries conducted

According to the institution, regular health and eye check-up camps are organised with support from the administration and health authorities. More than 10,000 cataract surgeries have reportedly been conducted so far through such initiatives.

During a health camp organised on Wednesday, over 300 people underwent medical examinations, while awareness and screening activities related to diseases including cancer were also conducted.

Speaking during the visit, Chief Minister Sai said leprosy was not only a medical condition but had historically been linked with social exclusion and discrimination.

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He said providing affected persons with dignity, security and confidence was a collective social responsibility. The Chief Minister also inspected Sant Guru Ghasidas Hospital located within the Ashram premises.

Officials said the Ashram has emerged as a model combining healthcare, rehabilitation and self-reliance for marginalised communities in the region.