Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai buys earthen lamp from roadside vendor in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall at Telibandha Marine Drive in Raipur, where Meera was selling earthen lamps.

His interaction not only uplifted Meera but also highlighted the state's commitment to community welfare.

Sai bought a lamp from Meera for the upcoming ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and gave her ₹1,000, according to the state government. He also spoke to her about her work and family.

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During the interaction, Sai asked whether she was receiving benefits from central and state welfare schemes. Meera told him that she had a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and was receiving ₹1,000 every month under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Sai said welfare schemes become meaningful when benefits reach eligible people directly and help strengthen their livelihoods. He said Jan Dhan had connected poorer and vulnerable households with banking services, enabling benefits from various schemes to be transferred directly into beneficiaries’ accounts.

He also said the monthly assistance under Mahtari Vandan was intended to support women with daily expenses and strengthen their financial confidence.

The chief minister said roadside vendors, potters, artisans and women selling locally made products contribute to the state’s self-reliance. He urged people to support local sellers and artisans, saying purchases help sustain the work and livelihoods of families.

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{{^usCountry}} The lamp bought from Meera will be used in the Aashirwad Ka Diya programme. Sai said the lamp symbolises hope, service and collective participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lamp bought from Meera will be used in the Aashirwad Ka Diya programme. Sai said the lamp symbolises hope, service and collective participation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will run from September 17 to October 17, the government said. Sai urged residents to participate through cleanliness activities, environmental protection, helping those in need and other acts of public service.

He said even small acts, including buying from local artisans, can contribute to community welfare.