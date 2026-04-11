CM Dhami reviews Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations, orders stricter safety and monitoring measures

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed officials to implement a comprehensive action plan for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, with an emphasis on safety, crowd management, and improved facilities for pilgrims.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a review meeting on Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations at the Secretariat.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, Dhami said the yatra must be conducted in a more organised, safe and technologically advanced manner this year, ensuring a better experience for pilgrims from across India and abroad.

The chief minister stressed that “human sensitivity” should take precedence over commercial considerations, particularly in helicopter services. He directed strict adherence to standard operating procedures, including mandatory maintenance and fitness checks, and asked operators to avoid overloading and ensure adequate rest intervals.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Dhami ordered stricter implementation of the “Green & Clean” campaign, including a complete curb on plastic use along the yatra routes. Collection boxes will be installed at multiple locations to manage waste, while local bodies and volunteers will be involved to strengthen the initiative.

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{{^usCountry}} To manage crowds, the state will deploy digital monitoring systems and introduce an improved slot-based system. The online registration process will be strengthened, with additional counters at high-footfall locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To manage crowds, the state will deploy digital monitoring systems and introduce an improved slot-based system. The online registration process will be strengthened, with additional counters at high-footfall locations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also instructed officials to enhance essential services along the route, including healthcare, drinking water, sanitation, shelters and veterinary support. Temporary medical units and hospitals will be set up at key locations, while efforts will be made to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and essential commodities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also instructed officials to enhance essential services along the route, including healthcare, drinking water, sanitation, shelters and veterinary support. Temporary medical units and hospitals will be set up at key locations, while efforts will be made to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and essential commodities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On law and order, Dhami directed adequate deployment of police and home guards, along with strict action against overcharging by shopkeepers. Shops will be required to display rate lists prominently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On law and order, Dhami directed adequate deployment of police and home guards, along with strict action against overcharging by shopkeepers. Shops will be required to display rate lists prominently. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A detailed traffic management plan, including identification of alternative routes, will be implemented to prevent congestion. Authorities have also been asked to repair roads and address bottlenecks ahead of the yatra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A detailed traffic management plan, including identification of alternative routes, will be implemented to prevent congestion. Authorities have also been asked to repair roads and address bottlenecks ahead of the yatra. {{/usCountry}}

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For disaster preparedness, the chief minister directed close coordination between response forces and local administration, along with pre-identification of vulnerable zones. A 24x7 control room and helpline will be operational for emergency response.

Dhami also warned of strict action, including FIRs, against those spreading misinformation related to the yatra.

Officials said CCTV surveillance and AI-based systems will be deployed for real-time monitoring across the route, while regular review meetings will be held during the yatra period to address emerging challenges.

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