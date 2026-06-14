CM Dhami reviews preparations for international kayaking and canoeing event in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming international kayaking and canoeing competition scheduled to be held in Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, and directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed on time.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an on-site inspection of preparations and arrangements for the International Kayaking and Canoeing Competition at Gadarpur, in Udham Singh Nagar on Saturday. (@pushkardhami X)

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During a site inspection, the Chief Minister assessed facilities being developed for athletes, security arrangements, technical infrastructure, transportation, accommodation and other logistical requirements for the event.

Focus on international standards

Dhami instructed officials to complete all preparations in accordance with international standards and ensure seamless coordination among departments.

He said athletes, coaches, judges and participants arriving from across India and abroad should not face any inconvenience during the competition.

Adventure sports potential

The Chief Minister also experienced water sports activities during the visit and said Uttarakhand possesses immense potential for adventure sports.

“Uttarakhand's natural conditions are highly suitable for water sports, mountain sports and adventure activities. The government is continuously working to expand sports facilities and develop modern sports infrastructure,” he said.

Sports and tourism boost

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the state government aims to establish Uttarakhand as a recognised destination for national and international sporting events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the state government aims to establish Uttarakhand as a recognised destination for national and international sporting events. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, such competitions provide young athletes with opportunities to showcase their talent while motivating them to compete at higher levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, such competitions provide young athletes with opportunities to showcase their talent while motivating them to compete at higher levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that large sporting events also contribute to tourism, local businesses, employment and economic activity. Key directions issued Ensure high-quality sanitation facilities at the venue

Provide adequate drinking water arrangements

Strengthen medical and emergency services

Maintain robust security measures

Implement effective traffic management

Complete all infrastructure work within stipulated timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that large sporting events also contribute to tourism, local businesses, employment and economic activity. Key directions issued Ensure high-quality sanitation facilities at the venue

Provide adequate drinking water arrangements

Strengthen medical and emergency services

Maintain robust security measures

Implement effective traffic management

Complete all infrastructure work within stipulated timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the event should showcase Uttarakhand's work culture and hospitality while strengthening the state's identity as a hub for adventure tourism and sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the event should showcase Uttarakhand's work culture and hospitality while strengthening the state's identity as a hub for adventure tourism and sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MLA Arvind Pandey, senior officials and other dignitaries were present during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLA Arvind Pandey, senior officials and other dignitaries were present during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

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