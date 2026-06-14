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CM Dhami reviews preparations for international kayaking and canoeing event in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews preparations for an international kayaking and canoeing event set in Gadarpur.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 08:57 pm IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming international kayaking and canoeing competition scheduled to be held in Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, and directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed on time.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an on-site inspection of preparations and arrangements for the International Kayaking and Canoeing Competition at Gadarpur, in Udham Singh Nagar on Saturday. (@pushkardhami X)

During a site inspection, the Chief Minister assessed facilities being developed for athletes, security arrangements, technical infrastructure, transportation, accommodation and other logistical requirements for the event.

Focus on international standards

Dhami instructed officials to complete all preparations in accordance with international standards and ensure seamless coordination among departments.

He said athletes, coaches, judges and participants arriving from across India and abroad should not face any inconvenience during the competition.

Adventure sports potential

The Chief Minister also experienced water sports activities during the visit and said Uttarakhand possesses immense potential for adventure sports.

“Uttarakhand's natural conditions are highly suitable for water sports, mountain sports and adventure activities. The government is continuously working to expand sports facilities and develop modern sports infrastructure,” he said.

Sports and tourism boost

 
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Home / Genesis / CM Dhami reviews preparations for international kayaking and canoeing event in Uttarakhand
Home / Genesis / CM Dhami reviews preparations for international kayaking and canoeing event in Uttarakhand
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