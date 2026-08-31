CM Dhami seeks global jobs roadmap, language training for Uttarakhand youth

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to provide skill and language training to Uttarakhand’s youth according to overseas employment opportunities and global demand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Samay Raj Sah )

Dhami gave the directions during a meeting with India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica Mayank Joshi, Ambassador to Ethiopia Devesh Uttam and High Commissioner to Zambia Alok Ranjan Jha at the Chief Minister’s residence. The meeting focused on employment opportunities, skilled manpower requirements and prospects for Uttarakhand youth in the three countries.

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Dhami instructed officials to maintain regular coordination with Indian missions to identify sectors where skilled manpower is in demand and employment opportunities are available. He said youth should receive training based on overseas requirements, including necessary language skills, so they can access better employment opportunities globally.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has made notable progress in homestays and suggested that visiting foreign delegations could be introduced to the state’s homestay model through organised visits. He also highlighted opportunities in pharmaceuticals, industry, Ayurveda and wellness and called for greater international promotion of Uttarakhand’s strengths in these sectors.

Dhami said the state’s youth have talent and capability, and can be connected with better employment opportunities through training aligned with global demand. He directed officials to assess manpower requirements and employment prospects in different countries and prepare an effective training plan.

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{{^usCountry}} Jha said Zambia has significant demand for skilled manpower, particularly in education and agriculture, and promised to provide the state government a detailed note on requirements. Joshi highlighted opportunities in tourism, healthcare and agriculture in Jamaica, especially demand for trained nursing personnel. Uttam said Ethiopia offers opportunities in management, logistics, pharmaceuticals and floriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jha said Zambia has significant demand for skilled manpower, particularly in education and agriculture, and promised to provide the state government a detailed note on requirements. Joshi highlighted opportunities in tourism, healthcare and agriculture in Jamaica, especially demand for trained nursing personnel. Uttam said Ethiopia offers opportunities in management, logistics, pharmaceuticals and floriculture. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the government is continuously working to expand employment and self-employment opportunities and stressed systematic coordination with Indian missions to bring overseas opportunities and required training closer to Uttarakhand’s youth.