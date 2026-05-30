CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Rohini e-Sub Registrar offices

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of Revenue Department e-Sub Registrar offices located at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini and directed officials to address deficiencies in public facilities on priority.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a surprise inspection of e-Sub Registrar offices at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini on Friday.(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the inspection of e-Sub Registrar Offices VI-A (Model Town, Pitampura) and VI-C (Rohini), the Chief Minister reviewed the condition of citizen-facing services and infrastructure.

According to the Delhi government, several shortcomings were observed, including issues related to cleanliness, toilet facilities, lighting arrangements, seating infrastructure and other amenities available to visitors. Gupta directed officials to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that all deficiencies are addressed without delay. She emphasised that government offices should function as centres of public service and provide citizens with a clean, organised and dignified environment.

The Chief Minister said citizens are entitled to efficient, transparent and timely services, adding that negligence, delays and corruption have no place in public administration.

She also stressed the need for greater accountability among officials and directed the department to ensure tangible improvements on the ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government said it remains committed to strengthening governance and improving service delivery through regular monitoring and prompt action wherever shortcomings are identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government said it remains committed to strengthening governance and improving service delivery through regular monitoring and prompt action wherever shortcomings are identified. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON