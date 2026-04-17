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CM Rekha Gupta pitches women’s political participation, governance reforms at Coimbatore event

Rekha Gupta highlights Nari Shakti Vandan Act, delimitation and infrastructure as key drivers of inclusive development.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:23 pm IST
By Genesis
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said greater political participation of women is essential for strengthening democracy and accelerating social development, as she addressed a gathering at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in Coimbatore during her visit for Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaigning.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of women's political participation for democracy and development at a FLO event.

Speaking at the event, Gupta described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform that will ensure 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. She said the move would enable women to articulate their concerns more effectively and contribute meaningfully to policymaking.

Highlighting the issue of delimitation, Gupta sought to address concerns around the process, stating that it is aimed at enhancing representation rather than reducing population. She explained that delimitation involves redrawing constituency boundaries in line with demographic changes, allowing better focus on local issues and improved governance outcomes.

The Chief Minister emphasised that development is closely linked to governance priorities, noting that coordination between the Centre, states and local bodies is critical. She identified connectivity, cleanliness and ease of doing business as key pillars of growth, adding that transparent and efficient governance is essential to deliver services effectively.

Calling for greater participation, Gupta urged women to actively engage in politics and public life. “When women are empowered, they uplift not just their families but the entire society,” she said, expressing confidence that increased representation would strengthen democracy and drive inclusive growth.

 
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Home / Genesis / CM Rekha Gupta pitches women’s political participation, governance reforms at Coimbatore event
Home / Genesis / CM Rekha Gupta pitches women’s political participation, governance reforms at Coimbatore event
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