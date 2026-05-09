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Coaches share spotlight as slumping Red Bulls visit Fire

SOCCER-USA-CHI-NYRB/PREVIEW

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:11 am IST
Reuters |
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When Chicago hosts New York on Saturday, it will be a reunion of former U.S. men's national team members Gregg Berhalter, now the coach of the Fire, and Michael Bradley, who is in his first season guiding the Red Bulls.

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In 2019, which was the final season of Bradley's 14-year playing career on the USMNT, Berhalter was the head coach of the Stars and Stripes.

Seven years later, their respective MLS teams are going in opposite directions. While Chicago has collected 13 points in its last six games, New York is winless over its last five MLS matches.

After opening with wins in his first two games as an MLS coach, it has been a struggle for Bradley.

"He probably doesn't need my advice, but you know coaching is a journey and he's a smart guy," Berhalter said. "And for him, it's just a continual journey to keep learning and keep improving."

The journey has been filled with success for Berhalter. In five seasons with the Columbus Crew, he guided them to four playoff berths. Last year, in his first season with the Fire, Berhalter helped them end an eight-year postseason drought.

"They have speed. They're a quite big, physical team. We're not gonna shy away from that," Red Bulls keeper Ethan Horvath said. "We're gonna go out. We're gonna attack the game head on and try to give Chicago a really tough time."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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