    Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to $162.5 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

    Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to $162.5 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:22 AM IST
    AP
    Cody Bellinger became the last of the top free-agent hitters to reach a deal, agreeing Wednesday to stay with the New York Yankees for a $162.5 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

    HT Image
    HT Image

    The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

    Bellinger gets a $20 million signing bonus and a full no-trade provision. He has the right to opt out after the 2027 or 2028 seasons to become a free agent again, but if there is a work stoppage that leads to no games being played in 2027, the agreement specifies the opt outs will shift to after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

    A two-time All-Star acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in December 2024, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs last year — including .302 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs at Yankee Stadium. A left-handed hitter, he played in 149 games in the outfield and seven at first base in his first season since 2022 without a stint on the injured list.

    He is a son of former Yankee Clay Bellinger.

    Voted the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 NL MVP, Bellinger has a .261 average with 225 homers and 695 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-22), Cubs (2023-24) and the Yankees.

    He earned $57.5 million from the $80 million, three-year contract he reached with the Cubs before the 2024 season. Bellinger declined a $25 million option for 2026 in favor of a $5 million buyout.

    ___

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

    News/Genesis/Cody Bellinger Stays With The Yankees, Agrees To $162.5 Million, 5-year Contract, AP Source Says
    News/Genesis/Cody Bellinger Stays With The Yankees, Agrees To $162.5 Million, 5-year Contract, AP Source Says
