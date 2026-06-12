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Country votes for performance, not slogans: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

In a press conference, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that the nation's electorate prioritizes government performance over mere slogans.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:25 pm IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office reflected the public's faith in governance and delivery, asserting that "the country now votes for performance, not slogans".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored Prime Minister Modi's leadership in delivering welfare programs and infrastructure improvements that have earned public trust across three consecutive elections.(@pushkardhami X)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun, Dhami said people had repeatedly backed Modi in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 general elections because of the Centre's focus on welfare measures, infrastructure development and governance reforms.

"After 2014, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become a confident, secure and respected nation. The people have shown through three consecutive mandates that they vote on the basis of work," Dhami said.

Congress targeted

The Chief Minister contrasted the BJP-led government with previous Congress administrations, claiming that projects that once remained confined to files were now being implemented on the ground.

"Earlier, foundation stones were laid and people waited years for projects to be completed. Today, projects are inaugurated within the stipulated timeline," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, expansion of digital payments through UPI, implementation of GST and indigenous vaccine development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposition parties had not responded to Dhami's remarks at the time of publication.

 
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Home / Genesis / Country votes for performance, not slogans: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Home / Genesis / Country votes for performance, not slogans: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
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