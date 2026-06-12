Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office reflected the public's faith in governance and delivery, asserting that "the country now votes for performance, not slogans".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored Prime Minister Modi's leadership in delivering welfare programs and infrastructure improvements that have earned public trust across three consecutive elections.(@pushkardhami X)

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Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun, Dhami said people had repeatedly backed Modi in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 general elections because of the Centre's focus on welfare measures, infrastructure development and governance reforms.

"After 2014, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become a confident, secure and respected nation. The people have shown through three consecutive mandates that they vote on the basis of work," Dhami said.

Congress targeted

The Chief Minister contrasted the BJP-led government with previous Congress administrations, claiming that projects that once remained confined to files were now being implemented on the ground.

"Earlier, foundation stones were laid and people waited years for projects to be completed. Today, projects are inaugurated within the stipulated timeline," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also cited the Centre's welfare programmes, including free foodgrain distribution, PM-Kisan, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, and claimed that direct benefit transfer had reduced leakages in welfare delivery. Uttarakhand projects and pilgrim footfall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also cited the Centre's welfare programmes, including free foodgrain distribution, PM-Kisan, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, and claimed that direct benefit transfer had reduced leakages in welfare delivery. Uttarakhand projects and pilgrim footfall {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting development initiatives in Uttarakhand, Dhami said projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore were under implementation in the state. He referred to the Kedarnath and Badrinath redevelopment works, the Char Dham All Weather Road project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting development initiatives in Uttarakhand, Dhami said projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore were under implementation in the state. He referred to the Kedarnath and Badrinath redevelopment works, the Char Dham All Weather Road project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister, more than 35 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham this year, while visits to Adi Kailash have increased significantly in recent years. Key claims made by Dhami Modi will complete 25 years in public office on October 7, 2026.

More than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

₹ 4.31 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT.

Over 81 crore people receive free foodgrains.

More than 2.54 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become "Lakhpati Didis".

India now builds over 34 km of roads per day, compared with 11 km in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister, more than 35 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham this year, while visits to Adi Kailash have increased significantly in recent years. Key claims made by Dhami Modi will complete 25 years in public office on October 7, 2026.

More than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

₹ 4.31 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT.

Over 81 crore people receive free foodgrains.

More than 2.54 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become "Lakhpati Didis".

India now builds over 34 km of roads per day, compared with 11 km in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister also highlighted decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, expansion of digital payments through UPI, implementation of GST and indigenous vaccine development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposition parties had not responded to Dhami's remarks at the time of publication.

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