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Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto

Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:39 am IST
AP |
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BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Colton Cowser homered and drove in four runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 Sunday.

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Pete Alonso had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who mounted a 6-0 third-inning lead against rookie Spencer Miles and coasted to the finish.

It was a complete contrast to the first three games of the series, each of which was decided by one run after the winner staged a late comeback. In earning a split, the Orioles completed an uplifting homestand in which they won seven of 10, including a three-game sweep of first-place Tampa Bay.

Bradish allowed an unearned run, struck out four and walked three. Although it was only his second win since April 8, the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

Cowser hit a run-scoring groundout in the second inning before Baltimore took control with a five-run fifth. Alonso singled in a run and Samuel Basallo hit an RBI double before Cowser launched a three-run drive to center.

MLB: /mlb

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Home / Genesis / Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto
Home / Genesis / Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto
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