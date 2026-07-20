Debt funds are changing. Here's what investors need to know

1. With interest rates expected to soften, are debt mutual funds becoming an attractive alternative to traditional fixed income products like bank FDs? How should investors evaluate this shift? Mr. Rahul Singh - Senior Fund Manager - Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited. (LIC Mutual Fund)

Interest rates are not expected to soften. Yields have shot up in the last 4 months due to the West Asia conflict and that is expected to come down once there is peace and shipping restrictions are removed.

In a falling rate scenario, Debt MFs provide an opportunity for capital gains apart from the accrual, which may be higher than the bank FDs, where the rate is locked once the money is invested.

Mutual funds provide an exit opportunity to the investors considering the majority of the funds don’t have an exit load, whereas in FDs there is generally a penalty for early withdrawals.

The option to invest in FDs is usually provided by banks and a few deposit-taking NBFCS. Debt mutual funds provide an opportunity for investors to invest in a wide gamut of products with different levels of risk, thus catering to different investor requirements.

Investors should do their due diligence and understand what kind of benefits Mutual fund provides.

2. Many retail investors struggle to understand which debt mutual fund category is right for them. What simple framework would you recommend for choosing a debt fund based on one's financial goals and investment horizon?

With SEBI's 2026 recategorisation overhaul now in effect, the debt mutual fund landscape in India has been restructured to reduce scheme overlap and improve clarity for retail investors. Duration risk is one of the most important variables in debt fund selection. The longer the fund's portfolio maturity, the more sensitive it is to interest rate movements, both on the upside and downside. Retail investors can match the fund's average maturity to their own holding period to avoid being forced to redeem during adverse rate cycles.

Once the horizon is fixed, the financial goal determines the risk-return trade-off within that horizon band. Specifically, whether the investor prioritises capital safety, income accrual, or total return (accrual + capital appreciation). With the RBI having cut rates by 125 bps since February 2025 and now pausing at 5.25%, the rate cycle is in a late-easing phase. This has specific implications for category selection today:

Avoid locking into very long duration if the rate-cut cycle is near its end, as the capital appreciation window is narrowing. Intermediate maturities (3–5 years) may offer a better risk-reward balance at this stage.

Short-to-medium duration funds are well-positioned to benefit from residual rate cuts while limiting downside if yields reverse.

Dynamic Bond funds may be an appropriate option for investors who want active duration management without making their own rate calls. The fund manager adjusts maturity based on the rate outlook.

Debt-oriented schemes accounted for approximately 56% of mutual fund inflows in Q1FY26, reflecting growing investor preference amid market uncertainty.

Within each duration band, investors should also choose between sovereign/AAA-rated and lower-rated credit exposure. 3. Market volatility often pushes investors towards safer assets. In the current environment, how can debt mutual funds help investors build a more balanced and resilient portfolio?

Indian markets have navigated a demanding first half of 2026: the Iran conflict, a weakening rupee, elevated global yields, and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows of nearly $20 billion from Indian equities have tested investor conviction. Yet, a significant number of retail investors remain concentrated in either equities or fixed deposits, leaving their portfolios exposed to single-asset volatility. One approach is deliberate, goal-linked diversification, with the debt market playing an important, stabilising role.

In a multi-asset portfolio, debt instruments may serve three critical functions:

Capital preservation — may protect the portfolio's base during equity drawdowns

Income generation — may provide accrual returns regardless of market direction

Rebalancing currency — may offer liquidity to redeploy into equities during corrections

Fixed income markets in India are currently offering attractive risk-adjusted opportunities, with the 10-year government bond yield trading around 6.70–6.79%. Increasing allocations to investment-grade bonds can lock in yields and help provide steady income while maintaining portfolio resilience.

Five principles for building resilience through debt

1. Ladder your debt maturities

Do not concentrate all debt investments in a single maturity bucket. Spread across short (1–2 years), medium (3–5 years), and long (5+ years) duration funds. This duration laddering ensures that some portion of the portfolio benefits from rate cuts (longer end) while the shorter end provides liquidity. Diversification across asset classes, industries, and maturities is essential to spread risk and minimise the impact of volatility.

2. Prioritise credit quality, especially in volatile times

In periods of market stress, credit risk in debt funds can crystallise rapidly. Retail investors may anchor their debt allocation to sovereign (Gilt), AAA-rated, and Banking & PSU funds and treat Credit Risk Funds as a satellite, not a core, holding.

3. Use debt to rebalance, not just to preserve

A resilient portfolio is a dynamic one. When equity markets correct sharply, the debt portion acts as a reservoir, allowing investors to systematically shift into equities at lower valuations.

4. Match debt duration to your goals, not to market noise

The single biggest mistake retail investors make in debt funds is chasing recent returns, moving into long-duration funds after yields have already fallen or exiting short-duration funds during temporary NAV dips. The RBI has cut rates by 125 bps since February 2025 and is now pausing. With the rate cycle in a late-easing phase, intermediate-duration funds (3–5 years) may offer a balanced risk-reward profile, providing enough duration to benefit from any residual cuts, without excessive sensitivity to a potential reversal.

5. Keep a liquid buffer

Every retail investor should maintain 3–6 months of expenses in a Liquid or Overnight Fund before deploying into any other asset class. This prevents forced redemptions from longer-duration or equity funds during personal financial emergencies, which often coincide with market downturns. Investors increasingly view cash as a strategic allocation and a reliable source of downside protection in uncertain markets.

Market volatility is not a threat to be feared; it is a condition to be managed. A portfolio that combines quality equity exposure for long-term growth with a well-structured debt allocation for income may be better positioned to weather different market environments. India's debt market, with sovereign yields near 6.70%, a supportive RBI, and growing global participation, provides retail investors with an opportunity to build that resilience.

4. Over the past few years, investors have become more conscious about risk in debt funds. How has LIC Mutual Fund strengthened its investment and risk management approach to address these evolving expectations?

Our primary objective of debt investment is safety of principal. Whether it is a credit call or interest rate call, we monitor market movements very closely to ensure principal is protected. We also ensure that the portfolio is always liquid, which provides us with two advantages. One, it gives flexibility to alter our positions to ensure we capture market movements. Second, it gives us enough liquidity to service redemptions. For returns, we keep a balanced approach with respect to credit with logical and rational calls on interest rate and liquidity to maximise returns and minimise risk.

5. As India's fixed income market continues to deepen, what trends do you believe will shape investor behaviour over the next few years? How is LIC Mutual Fund preparing for this changing landscape?

India's fixed income market is at an inflection point. The 10-year government bond yield has compressed from 7.20% in early 2024 to 6.75% today, a structural shift driven by RBI easing, improving fiscal discipline, and growing global interest in Indian debt. Six major trends are set to define how retail, institutional, and foreign investors engage with India's fixed income market over the next several years.

Global index inclusion — a structural demand catalyst India's potential inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index could be a significant structural event for the Indian fixed income market. A 1% weight in the index is projected to generate approximately $25 billion in passive inflows, representing 0.6% of India's 2025 GDP. Combined active and passive flows from global bond index inclusion could total USD 80–85 billion, fundamentally altering the demand-supply dynamics of Indian government bonds. India has already taken steps to attract foreign capital, scrapping withholding and capital gains taxes on foreign investments in government bonds, broadening the pool of FAR-eligible securities, and introducing incentives for NRI deposits and overseas borrowings. Domestic institutional investors may need to compete with foreign capital for duration, potentially compressing yields further and rewarding early movers in longer-duration debt funds.

Growth of corporate bond market India's corporate bond market, currently at approximately INR 58 trillion, has grown 15% over the past decade but remains dominated by private placements and top-rated issuers, with limited retail and FPI participation. SEBI is actively working to change this. These initiatives include a market-making framework, corporate bond index-based ETFs and derivatives. Outstanding FPI investments in corporate bonds stood at INR 1.3 lakh crore as of March 2026, with investment limit utilisation at only 15% indicating significant headroom for foreign participation. Secondary market trading volumes in corporate bonds surged to INR 8.2 lakh crore in H2 FY26 (up to February 2026), signalling improving market depth. As liquidity improves and ETF/derivative products launch, retail investors may gain broader access to corporate bonds through passive vehicles, democratising an asset class previously accessible only to institutions.

Structural shift in retail savings India's household savings are undergoing a generational shift from physical assets and traditional investments toward market-linked financial instruments. As financial literacy deepens and digital access widens, retail investors may increasingly treat debt mutual funds as a core portfolio allocation, not merely a parking instrument.

Green and sustainable bonds India's green bond market is gaining momentum, with issuances from both sovereign and corporate entities accelerating. ESG-conscious investors, particularly foreign institutions, will increasingly allocate to green bonds, creating a new demand segment that could compress spreads on sustainable issuances.

Active Duration Management & Tactical Positioning With the RBI's rate-cut cycle nearing its end, debt fund managers are becoming increasingly tactical rather than directional in their approach. Retail investors may increasingly rely on Dynamic Bond funds and actively managed debt funds rather than static duration bets, as the rate environment becomes less predictable.

6. If you had to share three key lessons for first-time debt mutual fund investors in today's market, what would they be, and what are the common mistakes they should avoid?

I have explained the things that investors need to do while selecting debt funds. Here I will address the key mistakes that a debt investor may avoid.

Timing the debt market — chasing long-duration funds only when rate cuts are expected, and exiting when yields rise, destroys returns. Stay invested through the cycle.

Ignoring credit risk — higher yield in a debt fund almost always means higher credit or liquidity risk. Read the fund's portfolio before investing.

Neglecting rebalancing — a portfolio built once and never reviewed drifts away from its intended risk profile. Review and rebalance at least annually. Source: Bloomberg

SEBI Reg: LIC Mutual Fund | Reg No: MF/012/94/5

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein are based on internal data, publicly available information and other sources believed to be reliable. Any calculations made are approximations, meant as guidelines only, which you must confirm before relying on them. The information contained in this document is for general purposes only. The document is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The document does not have regard to specific investment objectives, financial situation and the particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. The information / data herein alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The statements contained herein are based on our current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future. LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. / LIC Mutual Fund is not guaranteeing / offering / communicating any indicative yield on investment made in the scheme(s). Neither LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. and LIC Mutual Fund (the Fund) nor any person connected with them accepts any liability arising from the use of this document. The recipients(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.