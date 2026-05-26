Delhi Capitals players visit & interact with GD Goenka Flagship School, Vasant Kunj, students

Reinforcing the powerful synergy between education and sport, GD Goenka welcomed players from the Delhi Capitals franchise to GD Goenka, The Flagship School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, for an inspiring student engagement that celebrated passion, perseverance, teamwork, and excellence. The visit brought together renowned cricketers, including David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, and Nitish Rana, creating an atmosphere of excitement, aspiration, and school spirit among students.

Delhi Capitals stars inspire young minds at GD Goenka, Vasant Kunj.(GD Goenka Group)

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Hosted as part of the ongoing collaboration between GD Goenka and Delhi Capitals, the event reflected the shared vision of nurturing future-ready individuals who thrive both on and beyond the field. Rooted in the philosophy of “Thrive. For Life.” and the spirit to “Soar and Roar,” the interaction encouraged students to embrace resilience, discipline, confidence, and leadership in every sphere of life.

The event, hosted at the school’s basketball court and sports grounds, featured a ceremonial welcome, player introductions, bouquet presentations, interactive sessions, and inspirational addresses by the cricketers. In a special highlight of the day, the Delhi Capitals players also stepped onto the field with students from the cricket teams of GD Goenka, engaging in friendly cricketing moments that left them thrilled and inspired.

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The event also showcased enthusiasm and talent. (GD Goenka Group)

{{^usCountry}} Welcomed with energetic cheers and the Delhi Capitals anthem, the players interacted closely with students and shared insights on determination, discipline, setbacks, and the mindset required to perform under pressure. The symbolic signing of cricket bats and balls further added to the excitement, giving students memorable moments with some of cricket’s celebrated names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcomed with energetic cheers and the Delhi Capitals anthem, the players interacted closely with students and shared insights on determination, discipline, setbacks, and the mindset required to perform under pressure. The symbolic signing of cricket bats and balls further added to the excitement, giving students memorable moments with some of cricket’s celebrated names. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the students, David Miller reflected on the importance of enjoying every stage of life and making the most of opportunities. Speaking candidly to the young audience, he shared, “I used to be in your shoes once, and time moves far quicker than you realise. Before you know it, many of you will be stepping into your own professional journeys. So enjoy this phase of life, make the most of the opportunities your school and future universities give you, and value your family and friendships along the way.”

The event also showcased the enthusiasm and talent of the Goenkan student community through a specially choreographed dance performance dedicated to welcoming the Delhi Capitals stars. Reflecting the spirit of collaboration, the programme echoed the values of resilience, growth, ambition, and leadership that both institutions seek to nurture among young learners.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, said, “At GD Goenka, we have always believed that education must go far beyond academics. True learning happens when students are exposed to experiences that build confidence, discipline, resilience, leadership, and character. Sport plays a deeply important role in that journey, which is why GD Goenka has consistently been among the pioneers of sporting education and world-class sports infrastructure in the country. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals reflects a shared vision to inspire young minds to dream bigger, perform with confidence, and thrive in every arena of life.”

As the Official Knowledge Partner of Delhi Capitals, GD Goenka continues to create meaningful experiences that bridge academics, sport, leadership, and life skills, enabling students to engage with achievers from diverse fields and draw inspiration from real journeys of excellence and perseverance.

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This special interaction stood as a reflection of GD Goenka’s larger vision of preparing students not only for examinations or careers, but for every big stage in life.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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