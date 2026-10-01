Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins cleanliness drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday joined the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ cleanliness campaign at Kamla Nehru Ridge as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with others during a cleanliness drive near Kamla Nehru Ridge as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign, in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha)

Gupta participated in Shramdaan during the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and reviewed ongoing cleanliness works at the site. The initiative was aimed at encouraging collective participation in cleanliness activities across the city.

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Thousands of citizens, students and Swachhagrahis across Delhi also participated in the campaign, dedicating an hour towards cleanliness, according to the information shared by the Delhi government.

The campaign brought residents and volunteers together for cleanliness activities as part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026. The ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative focused on encouraging people to contribute collectively towards keeping public spaces clean.

Gupta’s participation at Kamla Nehru Ridge included both Shramdaan and a review of the cleanliness work being undertaken there. The campaign was conducted under the broader Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The initiative involved participation from different sections of Delhi, including citizens, students and Swachhagrahis. Thousands of participants across the city contributed an hour to cleanliness activities.

The campaign highlighted collective participation as a component of the cleanliness drive, with citizens joining organised activities alongside the chief minister’s participation at Kamla Nehru Ridge.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme was held under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, with the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative providing a common platform for participation in cleanliness activities across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme was held under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, with the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative providing a common platform for participation in cleanliness activities across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}