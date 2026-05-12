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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to LNJP Hospital on International Nurses Day, praises nursing community

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to LNJP Hospital on International Nurses Day, and praised nurses for their compassion and dedication. 

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:25 pm IST
By Genesis
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid a surprise visit to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on the occasion of International Nurses Day and interacted with members of the nursing staff, appreciating their contribution to the healthcare system.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also highlighted the government’s decision to increase nursing interns’ stipends by 27 times. (Representative image)(@gupta_rekha X)

During her visit, the Chief Minister said nurses play a vital role in patient care by offering emotional support, confidence and compassion during difficult times. “Medicines may treat patients in hospitals, but courage comes from your smile,” she said while interacting with the nursing staff. Gupta added that while doctors provide treatment, nurses offer patients the affection, trust and care similar to that of a mother.

Calling service to humanity the “greatest form of worship”, the CM said the Delhi government is committed to strengthening and empowering the nursing community. She highlighted the government’s decision to increase stipends for nursing interns by 27 times, describing it as a historic reform aimed at boosting dignity, confidence and future opportunities for young healthcare professionals.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to LNJP Hospital on International Nurses Day, praises nursing community
Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to LNJP Hospital on International Nurses Day, praises nursing community
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