Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews Satya Niketan collapse site, orders safety crackdown

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the Satya Niketan building collapse site to review rescue and search operations and take stock of safety measures after a tragedy that claimed six lives.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is seen with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar during her visit to the site of a collapsed building in Satya Niketan, New Delhi, India, on Monday, September 7, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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The chief minister's visit came as Delhi Police formed 10 teams to trace Hariram, the owner of the collapsed building, who remains untraceable. The teams include local district police, Special Staff and other operational units, with each led by an officer of Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while a Look Out Circular has been issued against Hariram.

An FIR has been registered against the building owner. The government has also said MCD officials found responsible for lapses will face strict action.

The administration has ordered immediate sealing of illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi as part of a wider safety crackdown. Intensive inspections have also been ordered for nearby paying-guest accommodations and other buildings, with authorities to seal properties where violations are found.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have installed iron jacks to support buildings near the collapse site. The incident also prompted evacuation of surrounding structures after cracks were reported in some buildings, including a nearby girls' hostel. Students affected by the evacuation have moved to relatives' or friends' homes, while colleges have opened facilities for accommodation and food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have installed iron jacks to support buildings near the collapse site. The incident also prompted evacuation of surrounding structures after cracks were reported in some buildings, including a nearby girls' hostel. Students affected by the evacuation have moved to relatives' or friends' homes, while colleges have opened facilities for accommodation and food. {{/usCountry}}

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Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called a high-level meeting later on Monday with Gupta and senior officials from the DDA, MCD and Delhi Police. The meeting is expected to consider further decisions on the collapse.

The Delhi High Court is also set to hear the matter after it was urgently mentioned before the Chief Justice. Gupta said there would be no compromise on residents' safety and that those responsible for negligence would not be spared.

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(With ANI inputs)