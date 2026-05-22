Delhi government cuts water, sewer infrastructure charges; offers relief for institutions and green systems

The Delhi government has announced a major rationalisation of water and sewer infrastructure charges, introducing lower rates, additional exemptions and a revised calculation mechanism aimed at reducing the financial burden on property owners.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the revised policy would make the system “transparent, simplified and relief-oriented” while aligning charges with actual water requirements instead of total premises area.

Under the revised framework, infrastructure charges will now apply only to new or additional construction. In cases of reconstruction where water demand does not increase, no additional charges will be levied.

Relief for institutions and religious places

The government said institutions and religious places registered under Section 12AB of the Income Tax Act will receive an additional 50% concession on water and sewer infrastructure charges.

A similar 50% concession has also been announced for institutional and commercial properties operating zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems along with sewage treatment plants (STPs) compliant with prescribed standards.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the government said the concession would be withdrawn if the ZLD system is found non-functional or inactive. In such cases, a penalty of 0.5% per day would also be imposed. Charges reduced across categories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the government said the concession would be withdrawn if the ZLD system is found non-functional or inactive. In such cases, a penalty of 0.5% per day would also be imposed. Charges reduced across categories {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the revised structure, infrastructure charges for several residential and industrial properties have been significantly reduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the revised structure, infrastructure charges for several residential and industrial properties have been significantly reduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For a four-storey property with 300 FAR on plots above 200 square metres in Category A and B colonies, charges that previously stood at around ₹13.18 lakh will now reduce to about ₹5.4 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a four-storey property with 300 FAR on plots above 200 square metres in Category A and B colonies, charges that previously stood at around ₹13.18 lakh will now reduce to about ₹5.4 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Category E and F colonies, similar charges would be approximately ₹2.7 lakh, while in Category G and H colonies the amount would come down to around ₹1.62 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Category E and F colonies, similar charges would be approximately ₹2.7 lakh, while in Category G and H colonies the amount would come down to around ₹1.62 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government also cited the example of a 1,000 square metre industrial property, where charges that earlier reached up to ₹57.67 lakh would now be reduced to around ₹8.91 lakh under the new framework. Charges linked to actual water demand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also cited the example of a 1,000 square metre industrial property, where charges that earlier reached up to ₹57.67 lakh would now be reduced to around ₹8.91 lakh under the new framework. Charges linked to actual water demand {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi government said the revised policy introduces a shift from charging based on entire premises size to charging according to actual water requirements.

Non-FAR and open areas will not be included while calculating infrastructure charges.

The government has also announced additional concessions for lower-category colonies. E and F category colonies will receive a 50% concession in infrastructure facility charges (IFC), while G and H category colonies will receive a 70% concession.

Officials said the revised charges would apply only to properties with plot areas above 200 square metres.

Recognition for plans in unauthorised colonies

In another change, building plans approved by registered architects in unauthorised colonies will now be recognised under the revised process.

The government said the move is intended to simplify procedures and make compliance easier for residents.

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The announcement is part of the Rekha Gupta government’s broader push to revise urban civic policies and infrastructure-related regulations after taking office earlier this year. The administration has in recent months also focused on easing compliance procedures and expanding infrastructure upgrades across Delhi.

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