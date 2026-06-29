...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi government gives coaching centres one month to comply with safety norms, warns of sealing action

Delhi CM mandates all coaching centres to comply with fire and structural safety norms within a month or face strict closure. 

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 12:04 pm IST
By Genesis
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that all coaching institutes operating in the national capital will have to comply with mandatory fire and structural safety norms within one month, failing which strict action, including sealing of centres, will be initiated by the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta(@ashishsood_bjp)

In a statement, the CM said coaching institutes lacking fire audits, mandatory safety equipment and adequate building safety arrangements would not be allowed to continue operations in Delhi. She said student safety could not be compromised under any circumstances and the government was committed to ensuring a secure academic environment for lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations in the city.

“The issue is not the number of coaching centres operating in Delhi. The issue is whether students studying there are safe,” Gupta said, adding that several institutes continue to function without adequate emergency preparedness and compliance with prescribed norms.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government would soon bring in a comprehensive regulatory law for coaching institutes based on recommendations made by a High Court-appointed committee. The proposed legislation is expected to create a stricter framework for oversight, accountability and safety compliance for private coaching centres operating across the capital.

 
ht government government news
Home / Genesis / Delhi government gives coaching centres one month to comply with safety norms, warns of sealing action
Home / Genesis / Delhi government gives coaching centres one month to comply with safety norms, warns of sealing action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.