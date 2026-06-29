Delhi government gives coaching centres one month to comply with safety norms, warns of sealing action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that all coaching institutes operating in the national capital will have to comply with mandatory fire and structural safety norms within one month, failing which strict action, including sealing of centres, will be initiated by the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta(@ashishsood_bjp)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement, the CM said coaching institutes lacking fire audits, mandatory safety equipment and adequate building safety arrangements would not be allowed to continue operations in Delhi. She said student safety could not be compromised under any circumstances and the government was committed to ensuring a secure academic environment for lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations in the city.

“The issue is not the number of coaching centres operating in Delhi. The issue is whether students studying there are safe,” Gupta said, adding that several institutes continue to function without adequate emergency preparedness and compliance with prescribed norms.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government would soon bring in a comprehensive regulatory law for coaching institutes based on recommendations made by a High Court-appointed committee. The proposed legislation is expected to create a stricter framework for oversight, accountability and safety compliance for private coaching centres operating across the capital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the government, the upcoming law will include provisions related to fire safety certification, structural audits, emergency exits, ventilation, student capacity limits and periodic inspections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, the upcoming law will include provisions related to fire safety certification, structural audits, emergency exits, ventilation, student capacity limits and periodic inspections. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Gupta also appealed directly to students and parents, urging them to report any unsafe conditions or negligence by coaching institutes through phone calls, messages or email complaints to the government. She assured that every complaint received regarding lack of safety measures would be examined seriously and appropriate action would follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta also appealed directly to students and parents, urging them to report any unsafe conditions or negligence by coaching institutes through phone calls, messages or email complaints to the government. She assured that every complaint received regarding lack of safety measures would be examined seriously and appropriate action would follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes amid growing concerns over safety standards in coaching hubs and renewed scrutiny of institutes functioning in congested commercial and residential buildings across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes amid growing concerns over safety standards in coaching hubs and renewed scrutiny of institutes functioning in congested commercial and residential buildings across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON