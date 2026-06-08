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Demi Vollering wins the women's Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours

Demi Vollering wins the women's Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:02 am IST
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SALUZZO, Italy — Demi Vollering became only the second female cyclist to win all three Grand Tours after overtaking Anna van der Breggen on the final day to win the women's Giro d’Italia.

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The Dutch rider had started the final stage on Sunday 49 seconds behind Van der Breggen but she attacked on the last climb of the race, dropping her rival and storming to catch the front group. The lead quartet finished more than two minutes ahead of Van der Breggen.

The 29-year-old Vollering, who rides for FDJ United-Suez, ended the nine-stage Giro 30 seconds ahead of Antonia Niedermaier in the overall standings. Van der Breggen dropped to third, 1:37 behind Vollering.

“I really went all-in on that last climb. It was still so long to the finish, but I did it, and I still can’t believe it,” Vollering said. “I only dared to dream of the maglia rosa when I had two minutes. I also had cramps everywhere in my legs, so with 20 kilometers to go, I was like ‘I hope I make it to the finish line.’

cycling: /hub/cycling

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Demi Vollering wins the women's Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours
Home / Genesis / Demi Vollering wins the women's Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours
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