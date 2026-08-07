Dhami, NCC chief discuss expansion of corps in Uttarakhand's border and remote areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met National Cadet Corps (NCC) Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi to discuss proposals aimed at expanding the organisation's presence across the state, particularly in border and remote regions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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According to the state government, the meeting focused on improving access to NCC activities for young people in underserved areas, strengthening training infrastructure and reviewing plans for future institutional development. The discussions also covered proposals relating to modern training facilities and the establishment of an NCC academy in the state.

Officials said the initiatives are intended to broaden participation in NCC programmes while strengthening opportunities for leadership development, discipline and community service among students.

Focus on expanding NCC presence

During the meeting, the Director General highlighted the need to establish additional NCC units in border and geographically remote districts so that more students can participate in cadet training programmes. He also outlined plans for upgrading existing training facilities and creating modern infrastructure capable of supporting future expansion.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the government, discussions included measures to improve institutional capacity, enhance training standards and strengthen the overall reach of the organisation across Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, discussions included measures to improve institutional capacity, enhance training standards and strengthen the overall reach of the organisation across Uttarakhand. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed initiatives are expected to support wider youth participation while improving access to structured training in districts where NCC coverage remains limited.

Infrastructure and youth development discussed

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The Director General also briefed the chief minister on proposals related to the development of an NCC academy and other long-term infrastructure projects intended to strengthen training capabilities within the state.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government continues to promote programmes that encourage discipline, leadership, patriotism and public service among young people.

He described the NCC as an institution that contributes to character building, confidence, leadership skills and social responsibility while preparing students for wider civic participation.

According to the chief minister, expanding NCC activities could provide greater opportunities for students from rural and border areas to participate in structured training programmes.

State assures support for proposed initiatives

Dhami assured the Director General that the Uttarakhand government would extend full cooperation for initiatives related to NCC expansion and infrastructure development.

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He said the government would facilitate the effective and timely implementation of approved projects in accordance with administrative requirements.

Officials said strengthening NCC infrastructure could improve training opportunities for cadets while supporting wider participation in educational institutions across the state.

The meeting forms part of the government's broader focus on youth development through educational, skill-building and leadership initiatives.

The discussions concluded with both sides emphasising closer coordination between the state government and the NCC to strengthen institutional infrastructure, improve access for students in remote areas and expand opportunities for youth participation through the organisation's future programmes.