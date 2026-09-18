Dodgers cruise past Reds 8-2, claim 13th NL West title in 14 years

Kyle Tucker hit a home run, went 4-for-5, drove in three runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their 13th National League West title in 14 seasons with an 8-2 road victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After missing out on the chance to clinch the NL West on Wednesday following a 6-2 loss to the Reds, the Dodgers took care of business in the finale of the four-game series as Los Angeles won three times.

The Dodgers now set their sights on catching the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the National League playoffs while also trying to hold off the Atlanta Braves for one of two byes into the NL Division Series round. The victory moved the Dodgers two games behind the Brewers.

Tucker, who also finished with two doubles, got the scoring underway in the first inning against Cincinnati starter Brady Singer with a two-run homer. Tucker's 16th of the season came after a walk to Freddie Freeman and put the Dodgers up 2-0.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tucker also had an RBI double in a two-run second inning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tucker also had an RBI double in a two-run second inning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the Dodgers' three-run fourth, Max Muncy clubbed a two-run double and rookie Josue De Paula added a run-scoring single in his seventh career game.

Singer was charged with all seven Dodgers runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He also walked four with no strikeouts.

Sal Stewart hit his team-leading 32nd home run for the Reds , who lost six of the seven games against the Dodgers this season. Cincinnati has lost eight of their last 10 games, with six of the losses against Los Angeles.

Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski tossed three perfect innings, striking out three.

Stewart hit his home run off reliever Blake Treinen in the fourth. Landon Knack , who was recalled earlier Thursday, earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Reds' Elly De La Cruz was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to end his MLB- leading 23-game on-base streak.

-Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.