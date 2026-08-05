Dr. Haror’s Wellness, India’s top hair transplant clinic, has announced a groundbreaking milestone in its decadelong journey in hair transplant surgery, with over 20,000 successful procedures. Thismilestone reflects their dedication and commitment to surgical hair restoration and places the clinic among the country's most trusted clinics for permanent hair restoration.

An Achievement That Reflects Patient’s Trust

Dr. Haror's Wellness Marks a New Chapter in Hair Transplant with 20,000+ Successful Procedures

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr. Navnit Haror, a gold medalist dermatologist and international hair transplant surgeon, and Dr. Vineeta Pathak, Chief Aesthetician and hair transplant surgeon, have been a driving force behind making Dr. Haror's Wellness one of the most popular hair transplant clinics in India. This landmark of 20,000 procedures reflects its commitment to excellence in surgical hair restoration.

Dr. Navnit Haror, founder of Dr. Haror’s Wellness, said, “Performing over 20,000 successful hair transplant surgeries is really a proud moment for us and our team. For us, this is not just a number; it reflects the belief of thousands of patients who trusted us for something which is very personal to them. It also shows our hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing patients with safe, natural, and long-lasting hair restoration solutions. This achievement will inspire us to do even better in the coming time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Vineeta Pathak, co-founder of Dr. Haror’s Wellness, added, “This accomplishment is a testament to the faith our patients place in us, encouraging us to carry on providing world-class patient care, safety, and surgical precision to help more individuals regain their lost hair and confidence.” Trusted by Patients Across theWorld {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Vineeta Pathak, co-founder of Dr. Haror’s Wellness, added, “This accomplishment is a testament to the faith our patients place in us, encouraging us to carry on providing world-class patient care, safety, and surgical precision to help more individuals regain their lost hair and confidence.” Trusted by Patients Across theWorld {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Over the years, Dr. Haror’s Wellness has built its reputation across a diverse range of patients, from Bollywood celebrities to famous public figures as well as international patients from countries such as the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, Canada, and other European and American countries. The clinic had the chance to treat hair loss problems of various Hindi film actors like Ashmit Patel, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Aman Verma, Sudesh Berry, etc. The availability of experienced and skilled hair transplant surgeons, advanced techniques, US-FDA approved surgical equipment, international surgical guidelines, and expert care make the clinic one of the most sought-after destinations for hair transplant in Delhi, India

Advanced Techniques and Customized Planning

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advanced techniques and tailored treatment planning have been the main factors in this success. “You can't have a one-size-fits-all when it comes to hair loss; that's why we create a hair loss treatment plan that is unique to each patient's hair loss problem so they can get natural, permanent results,” says Dr. Haror. Dr. Haror's Wellness team of experienced hair transplant surgeons, headed by Dr. Navnit Haror and Dr. Vineeta Pathak, specializes in different hair transplant techniques such as FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHT, URHT that are minimally invasive, without visible scarring, and deliver natural and long-lasting results.

As the demand for high-quality hair transplant procedures is rising, Dr. Haror’s Wellness is looking to tap into this evolving sector with a wider presence in the national and international markets. The clinic wants to strengthen its position with investment in innovation & research in the hair restoration sector and training & knowledge sharing. Riding high on its latest achievement, the clinic is looking forward to breaking and setting more new records in the coming years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!