Eight CGU Odisha Talents to Represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

As the global skills community prepares to assemble in Shanghai in September 2026, eight talented participants from C.V. Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, is set to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the 48th edition of the prestigious international skills competition.

C.V. Raman Global University will send eight students to the prestigious WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, showcasing skills in seven areas. (CGU Odisha)

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Often described as the “Olympics of Skills,” the WorldSkills Competition is the world’s largest international gathering of skills talent. It provides a global platform for young professionals to demonstrate excellence in technical and vocational disciplines. The Shanghai edition, scheduled from 22 to 27 September 2026, is expected to bring together around 1,400 competitors from 73 countries and regions, competing across 64 skills at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The participation of eight CGU students in the Indian contingent is a significant achievement and highlights the growing pool of talent emerging from Odisha. The CGU contingent will compete across seven skill areas: Graphic Design Technology, Patisserie & Confectionery, Restaurant Service, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control and Water Technology.

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{{^usCountry}} This achievement builds on CGU’s strong record in skills competitions at both the national and international levels. CGU’s global journey began with a landmark achievement at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, when its engineering graduate S. Aswatha Narayana won India’s first ever Gold Medal at the WorldSkills International Competition in Water Technology. He also received the “Best of Nation” award for securing the highest score among all Indian participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This achievement builds on CGU’s strong record in skills competitions at both the national and international levels. CGU’s global journey began with a landmark achievement at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, when its engineering graduate S. Aswatha Narayana won India’s first ever Gold Medal at the WorldSkills International Competition in Water Technology. He also received the “Best of Nation” award for securing the highest score among all Indian participants. {{/usCountry}}

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Eight CGU students will represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, competing across seven skill areas, underscoring CGU's growing reputation in technical and vocational excellence on a global stage.

CGU has continued to make its presence felt on the international stage. At WorldSkills Lyon 2024, 10 CGU students represented India, with the university also serving as an official training partner. CGU has also produced a Medallion for Excellence in Water Technology through Gedela Akhil, further strengthening its record in the discipline.

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At the IndiaSkills Nationals, CGU has maintained a consistent record of strong performances. In 2021, CGU secured 29 honours, including 7 Gold, 10 Silver, 5 Bronze and 7 Medallions of Excellence. In 2024, CGU won 12 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze and 3 Medallions of Excellence. At the IndiaSkills Nationals 2025 to 2026, the university reached another significant milestone, with its 28 student contingent securing 25 honours across 19 skills, comprising 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze and 7 Medallions of Excellence.

The performance was equally impressive at the IndiaSkills Regional Competition East 2025 to 2026, held in Bhubaneswar. CGU fielded 57 competitors across 28 skill categories and secured 23 Gold, 15 Silver, 7 Bronze medals and 4 Medallions of Excellence.

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The results reflect CGU’s sustained strength in Water Technology, while its students are increasingly making their mark in emerging areas such as Industry 4.0 and Mobile Applications Development.

CGU Odisha Founder and President Mr. Sanjib Kumar Rout, along with the senior leadership team, has extended best wishes to all eight participants and wished them success as they carry the aspirations of Odisha and India to the global skills stage in Shanghai.

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