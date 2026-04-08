Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics by XLRI Jamshedpur for HR Leaders to level up

The role of HR is no longer confined to hiring, retention, and appraisal cycles. Organisations today expect their HR leaders to sit at the business table, speak the language of data, and influence decisions that shape the company's future. The Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics by XLRI Jamshedpur is built precisely for this change in industry expectations. Spread across 8 months, this live online programme is aimed at senior HR professionals who are ready to make the leap to CHRO or other top-tier executive positions. With a curriculum that brings together strategic HR thinking and advanced analytics, it gives participants the tools to not just respond to business challenges but to get ahead of them.

Senior HR professionals build strategic and analytical capabilities through XLRI Jamshedpur’s Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics programme, designed for future CHRO leaders.(XLRI)

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Why Strategic HR Leadership Matters Today

HR leaders are now expected to do a lot more than manage policies and processes.

Businesses want HR at the strategy table, not just in the back office. That means reading workforce data confidently, spotting skill gaps before they become problems, and making decisions that hold up against financial scrutiny.

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{{^usCountry}} In short, the most sought-after HR leaders today are those who think like business partners and act on evidence. That is what separates a seat at the table from a workdesk in the corner. Programme Highlights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In short, the most sought-after HR leaders today are those who think like business partners and act on evidence. That is what separates a seat at the table from a workdesk in the corner. Programme Highlights {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Executive Development Programme brings together strategy, analytics and leadership development within one structured learning format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Executive Development Programme brings together strategy, analytics and leadership development within one structured learning format. {{/usCountry}}

Key Aspect Details Duration 8 months Learning Mode Live online sessions every Saturday from 3 PM to 6 PM IST Campus Immersion 4 days of on-campus learning at XLRI Certification Certificate of Completion from XLRI Jamshedpur Alumni Status Participants can apply for Executive Education Alumni Status for an additional fee Programme Fee INR 2,30,000 plus GST with instalment options View All

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The programme combines expert lectures, case discussions, simulations and project-based learning. Participants also interact with peers from different industries, creating opportunities for professional exchange and long-term connections.

Gain exposure to analytical tools and strategic frameworks to align HR decisions with business priorities with the Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics for HR Leaders. (XLRI)

Curriculum

The programme is built around three pillars, each tackling a distinct vertical of senior HR leadership.

Part A: Advanced Strategic HRM covers the strategic fundamentals

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Learn about reading a firm's business model, building data-driven HR metrics, and value chain analysis. Participants also study sector-specific HR challenges across FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, and manufacturing, with a solid grounding in the financial side of HR decisions: cost analysis, ratio analysis, and income statements.

Part B: Advanced HR Analytics. The hands-on, numbers-driven section

Participants work with ROI calculations across recruitment, training, and engagement, and get into predictive modelling for workforce planning and attrition. Tools covered include Power BI, R, SAS, Excel, and AI-based analytics. Also on the agenda is HR budgeting, compensation analytics, manpower optimisation, and HR dashboard design.

Part C: HR Leadership A focused look at what top-level HR leadership actually requires

This section covers CHRO competency frameworks, AI's role in transforming HR processes, and a hands-on leadership workshop built around self-awareness, stakeholder management, and real-world decision-making.

Who Should Attend

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The programme is designed for experienced HR professionals who plan to level up and take on strategic leadership roles.

Ideal participants include:

Senior HR managers and HR directors

HR heads and senior HR business partners

Learning and development leaders

Professionals with at least seven years of work experience after graduation

The course suits professionals with a strong HR foundation who aim to strengthen analytical capability and prepare for executive leadership positions.

Gain clarity and confidence in how to approach HR decisions in a structured, context-driven manner with the Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics for HR Leaders. (XLRI)

Faculty Leadership

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The programme is directed by Jatinder Kumar Jha, Associate Professor of HRM at XLRI. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, he has published extensive research on sustainable careers, digital HR transformation and competency frameworks.

His work also includes contributions to public sector HR studies and the Seventh Central Pay Commission research. Through academic research and industry engagement, he has been actively involved in shaping HR capability development in India.

Alumni Speak

The programme's impact is perhaps best illustrated by the people who have been through it.

Soumen Paul, Unit HR Manager at Dabur India Ltd, reflected on how the programme helped him rethink the role of HR in business. “HR today is closely linked to business objectives, which requires a stronger understanding of strategy and analytics. One key takeaway for me was learning how to read and interpret data in context and apply it in day-to-day work,” he shared.

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Amlan Jyoti Chatterjee, Zonal Head HR at IIFL Finance Ltd, described the faculty as bringing "a perfect blend of academic rigour and practical knowledge," with case studies and industry insights making complex concepts straightforward to apply at work.

Tanya Arun Sinha, Deputy Manager L&D at Tata Group, called the experience "intellectually enriching and professionally relevant," noting how the strategic HR modules were closely aligned with real-world leadership challenges.

Learn to combine data awareness with structured, strategic thinking to lead HR initiatives with the Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics for HR Leaders. (XLRI)

Programme Details

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Detail Information Duration 8 Months Schedule Saturdays, 3 PM to 6 PM IST (Live Online) Campus Visit 4 days of on-campus modules Programme Fee INR 2,30,000 + GST Admission Deadline 28th February 2026 Orientation 2nd May 2026 Commencement 9th May 2026 View All

Fee Instalment Breakdown:

Instalment 1: INR 60,000 + GST (at the time of registration)

Instalment 2: INR 60,000 + GST (on or before 5th June 2026)

Instalment 3: INR 60,000 + GST (on or before 5th August 2026)

Instalment 4: INR 50,000 + GST (on or before 5th September 2026)

A loan option is also available for eligible candidates.

Conclusion

Participants who complete the programme receive a Certificate of Completion and may also apply for Executive Education Alumni Status, strengthening their connection with one of India’s most respected institutions for HR education.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by VC Now, is for informational purposes only.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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