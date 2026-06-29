Exploring IDFC’s favourable lifetime free credit cards in 2026

A lifetime free (LTF) credit card is more than a basic backup card that comes with zero fees. Many LTF cards now come with benefits commonly associated with paid cards, like airport lounge access, travel insurance, accelerated reward points, and dining offers, without charging an annual fee.

IDFC FIRST Bank's lifetime free credit cards provide no-fee ownership with benefits including travel perks and reward programs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IDFC FIRST Bank is one such option offering lifetime free credit cards with no minimum spend condition attached. A few of its best cards from this category, spanning entry-level to premium, are covered in this article.

What 'lifetime free' means in practice

A lifetime free credit card carries no joining fee at the time of issuance and no annual or renewal fee for the entire duration of card ownership. This applies regardless of how much or how little the cardholder spends in a given year.

It is important to note that the term 'free' applies only to ownership costs. Standard charges, such as interest on revolving balances, late payment fees, and cash advance fees, continue to apply.

Most suitable IDFC FIRST Bank LTF credit cards

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. FIRST Wealth credit card {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. FIRST Wealth credit card {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The FIRST Wealth credit card sits at the premium end of the zero-fee segment. It is a Visa Infinite card issued to individuals with an annual income of ₹36 lakh or above. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIRST Wealth credit card sits at the premium end of the zero-fee segment. It is a Visa Infinite card issued to individuals with an annual income of ₹36 lakh or above. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Key features: Up to 10X reward points on travel, dining, and international spends

3X reward points on eligible spends

Reward points are valid for 24 months

Forex markup of 1.49%

1 complimentary domestic and 1 international airport lounge visit per quarter (subject to ₹ 20,000 preceding-month spend condition).

4 complimentary railway lounge visits per quarter (same spend condition applies).

Complimentary golf rounds, subject to monthly spend thresholds.

Travel insurance coverage of up to USD 1,200 (covering baggage loss, delay, passport loss, and flight delay).

Air accident cover of ₹ 1 crore; personal accident cover of ₹ 10 lakh

Foreign currency markup fee of 1.5%.

Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket offer via the District app, up to twice per month.

Up to 20% discount at 1,500+ restaurant partners.

1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹ 300 per statement cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key features: Up to 10X reward points on travel, dining, and international spends

3X reward points on eligible spends

Reward points are valid for 24 months

Forex markup of 1.49%

1 complimentary domestic and 1 international airport lounge visit per quarter (subject to ₹ 20,000 preceding-month spend condition).

4 complimentary railway lounge visits per quarter (same spend condition applies).

Complimentary golf rounds, subject to monthly spend thresholds.

Travel insurance coverage of up to USD 1,200 (covering baggage loss, delay, passport loss, and flight delay).

Air accident cover of ₹ 1 crore; personal accident cover of ₹ 10 lakh

Foreign currency markup fee of 1.5%.

Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket offer via the District app, up to twice per month.

Up to 20% discount at 1,500+ restaurant partners.

1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹ 300 per statement cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most suitable for: High-income individuals who travel frequently and spend above ₹20,000 per month.

2. FIRST Select credit card

The FIRST Select credit card occupies the mid-to-premium tier. It is structured for individuals seeking lifestyle and travel benefits without paying an annual fee.

Key features:

10X reward points on travel, dining and international spends

3X on eligible spends

Reward points are valid for 24 months

1 complimentary domestic airport lounge visit and 4 complimentary railway lounge visits per quarter (subject to ₹ 20,000 preceding-month spend condition).

Air accident cover of ₹ 1 crore; personal accident cover of ₹ 5 lakh.

Travel insurance coverage of up to USD 300.

Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket offer via the District app, up to twice per month.

1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹ 300 per statement cycle.

Up to 20% discount at dining and health and wellness outlets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most suitable for: Frequent domestic travellers and cardholders with moderate-to-high monthly spend.

3. FIRST Classic credit card

The FIRST Classic credit card is an entry-level option with benefits across everyday categories. Those who want to apply for a credit card for the first time without incurring upfront costs may find this card accessible.

Key features:

10X reward points on travel, dining and international spends

3X reward points of eligible spends

Reward points are valid for 24 months

4 complimentary railway lounge visits per quarter (subject to ₹ 20,000 preceding-month spend condition).

Personal accident cover of ₹ 2 lakh; lost card liability cover of ₹ 25,000.

Up to 4 times of complimentary roadside assistance a year.

Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket offer via the District app, once per month.

1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹ 200 per statement cycle.

Up to 20% discount at 1,500+ restaurant partners, health and wellness outlets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most suitable for: First-time users and everyday spenders seeking a no-fee card with rewards.

While most lifetime free credit cards have income, credit score, or employment eligibility criteria, not everyone qualifies. If you're new to credit, have limited credit history, or want a card with a secured approval structure , the FIRST WOW! Credit Cards are an alternative.

Backed by a Fixed Deposit (FD), the FIRST WOW! Credit Card offersapproval linked to the FD requirement without income proof, making it accessible to more applicants.

Features of the FIRST WOW! Credit Card

100% credit limit against your FD amount

Zero forex markup fee on international transactions

Up to 4X reward points on eligible spends

10% bonus rewards on travel bookings

No credit history required to get started

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to consider before choosing

The cards above share a zero-fee structure and a reward program designed around different usage patterns. The differences lie in eligibility thresholds, insurance cover amounts, lounge access tiers, and forex markup fees.

IDFC FIRST Bank's lifetime free credit card range is structured for a wide income range, from entry-level users to high-income individuals, without charging joining or annual fees for card ownership.

ConclusionBefore choosing a lifetime free credit card, customers should consider their monthly spends, travel frequency, lifestyle preferences, and eligibility. IDFC FIRST Bank’s lifetime free credit card range includes options across entry-level, mid-tier, and premium segments, with no joining or annual fee, while select benefits remain subject to applicable terms and spend conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON