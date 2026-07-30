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F1 opts against second Vegas race if Qatar, Saudi Arabia are moved

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 00:05:45 IST
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Formula One will not double down on Las Vegas should it need to change the race schedule at the end of the season due to the ongoing war in Iran.

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The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held Nov. 21, with races in Qatar on Nov. 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6 scheduled to follow to end the season. A proposal for consecutive events in Las Vegas, should the races in the Middle East need to be relocated, was nixed.

Instead, those races would be held at a yet-to-be-determined location in Europe if they are moved, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali told reporters on Wednesday.

Imola in Italy is a likely candidate to host one of the races, The Athletic reported.

Domenicali said a decision on moving the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races will not be made until mid-September.

The planned April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were called off on March 14, leaving a large gap in the 2026 schedule. F1 had a five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3 because of military action in the Middle East.

"I can guarantee that we will not do any other race in the U.S.," said Domenicali, who noted the difficulty of competing against the NFL for attention from American sports fans in the late fall.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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