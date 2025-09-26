Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Across Every Price Segment

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 03:17 pm IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is the right time to grab the best smartphone deals.

India’s biggest festive shopping event is back—Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23, bringing massive discounts across categories. Smartphones, as always, are the main attraction, with deals spanning affordable 5G phones, powerful mid-rangers, and flagship-grade devices. Buyers also get the added benefit of bank offers, UPI discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange bonuses, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

Why the Big Billion Days Sale Matters

The Big Billion Days isn’t just another sale—it’s a nationwide shopping festival. Every year, brands roll out exclusive offers, and shoppers wait to snag the best deals. For smartphone buyers, this sale is particularly significant because:

Bank tie-ups bring instant discounts.

UPI payments unlock additional cashback.

Exchange offers let you upgrade at lower costs.

EMI plans make even premium devices accessible.

Top Smartphone Deals by Price Segment

Smartphones Under 10,000

Affordable yet capable, these devices deliver reliable performance and 5G connectivity at entry-level pricing.

BrandModelEffective Sale Price
MotorolaG45 5G 10,999*
POCOC75 7,399
OPPOK13x 9,499*
SamsungGalaxy F06 7,499

Highlights:

POCO C75 packs a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen2 and a 50MP Sony camera.

OPPO K13x offers rugged durability with IP65 and a massive 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F06 leads in 5G band coverage with 25W charging.

Smartphones Between 10,000 - 15,000

This segment is the most competitive, with camera innovations and charging speed upgrades.

BrandModelEffective Sale Price
MotorolaG96 5G 14,999*
NothingCMF Phone 2 Pro 14,999*
realmeP3x 5G 10,999
OPPOK13 14,999*
POCOM7+ 10,999*
TecnoPova 7 Series 11,499

Standouts:

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro brings a 50MP telephoto lens under 20K.

realme P3x 5G comes with IP69 protection and a huge 6000mAh battery.

OPPO K13 features ultra-fast 80W charging.

Smartphones Between 15,000 - 20,000

Brand ModelEffective Sale Price
MotorolaG86 Power 5G 15,999*
MotorolaEdge 60 Fusion 5G 19,999*
realmeP4 5G 14,999*
POCOX7 Pro 19,999*
SamsungGalaxy A35 5G 17,999
vivoT4 5G 18,999*

Standouts:

POCO X7 Pro powered by Dimensity 8400 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers AMOLED visuals with stereo sound.

realme P4 5G combines dual chipsets with a 7000mAh Titan Battery.

Smartphones Between 20,000 - 30,000

Brand ModelEffective Sale Price
MotorolaEdge 60 Pro 5G 24,999*
SamsungGalaxy S24 FE 5G 29,999
POCOF7 28,999*
realmeP4 Pro 5G 19,999*

Highlights:

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G integrates AI-powered productivity tools.

● POCO F7 offers India’s first 7550mAh battery with Snapdragon 8s Gen4.

realme P4 Pro 5G combines dual chipsets with advanced AI features.

Flagships Above 30,000

BrandModelEffective Sale Price
AppleiPhone 16 51,999
AppleiPhone 16 Pro 69,999*
AppleiPhone 16 Pro Max 89,999*
SamsungGalaxy S24 5G 39,999
GooglePixel 9 34,999*
NothingPhone 3 34,999*
AppleiPhone 14 39,999*

Key Takeaways:

iPhone 16 Pro Max introduces a 5x telephoto zoom for pro photography.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G brings a ProVisual engine and AI tools.

Google Pixel 9 stands out for AI-powered editing and clean Android.

Noteworthy Features in This Year’s Lineup

Rise of AI in Smartphones

From Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE to Google Pixel 9, AI has become the defining feature, offering smarter editing, productivity shortcuts, and contextual assistance.

Bigger Batteries and Faster Charging

POCO and realme are leading the charge (literally) with massive 7000mAh+ batteries and 80W+ charging speeds.

Durability and IP Ratings

Mid-range phones now offer IP65/IP69 ratings, making water and dust resistance more accessible.

Camera Upgrades Across Segments

50MP sensors, telephoto zoom, and AI-enhanced imaging are now present across budget to flagship tiers.

How to Maximize Savings During the Sale

● Use SBI, HDFC, or ICICI bank cards for instant discounts.

● Opt for UPI payments to unlock extra cashback.

● Exchange your old smartphone for additional savings.

● Choose no-cost EMI for big-ticket purchases.

Tips for Choosing the Right Smartphone

Match to your lifestyle: Gamers need performance, photographers need camera tech.

Check software updates: Ensure at least 2–3 years of OS support.

Balance budget and features: Don’t overspend on what you won’t use.

Conclusion

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is more than just a discount festival—it’s the best chance of the year to upgrade your smartphone. Whether you’re hunting for a budget- friendly 5G handset, a solid mid-range all-rounder, or a flagship experience, there’s something for everyone this season.

FAQs

1. When does the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 start?

The sale begins on September 23, 2025.

2. Can I club bank offers with exchange deals?

Yes, buyers can combine bank discounts with exchange offers for extra savings.

3. Which is the best phone under 15,000 during the sale?

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro and realme P3x 5G are top contenders.

4. Are Apple iPhones included in the sale?

Yes, iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max are available at discounted prices.

5. How long will these deals last?

Deals generally run through the sale period, but stocks may sell out quickly.

