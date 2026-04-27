Foundation laid for Gujarat’s first 50 MW AI-ready data centre on Akshaya Tritiya

Marking a notable milestone in Gujarat’s journey towards becoming a hub for AI technology and digital infrastructure, SEGNOL, a venture by the Dinjan Group, performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the state’s first AI-ready 50 MW data centre on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The project aims to support AI and big data technologies, promoting innovation and attracting global investments, marking a significant milestone in the state's tech growth.(SEGNO)

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The ceremony took place near Ahmedabad, in the presence of key dignitaries, leadership members, and industry stakeholders, symbolising the beginning of a new chapter in Gujarat’s technological growth story.

The upcoming data centre is planned as a facility designed to support technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, and large-scale data processing. With a planned capacity of 50 MW, the project aims to deliver scalable, secure, and energy-efficient infrastructure for enterprises, startups, and global organisations.

The initiative is spearheaded by Founder Dharmesh Radadiya of Dinjan Group, along with Project Director Ajay Vannal, and Strategic Partner Dineshbhai Kumbhani of Narmada Bio Chem Limited. All key leaders were present at the ceremony, reflecting their shared vision of building a digital ecosystem in Gujarat.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, the leadership stated that the project goes beyond infrastructure development—it represents a long-term commitment to fostering innovation, attracting global investments, and enabling businesses to scale in a digital world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, the leadership stated that the project goes beyond infrastructure development—it represents a long-term commitment to fostering innovation, attracting global investments, and enabling businesses to scale in a digital world. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SEGNOL aims to position itself as a provider of AI infrastructure, backed by cooling technologies, reliable power systems, and a design that is aligned with evolving technological demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SEGNOL aims to position itself as a provider of AI infrastructure, backed by cooling technologies, reliable power systems, and a design that is aligned with evolving technological demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bhoomi Poojan on Akshaya Tritiya, a day symbolising prosperity and new beginnings, underscores the project’s significance—not just as a construction milestone, but as a foundational step in Gujarat’s emergence in digital and AI-driven infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bhoomi Poojan on Akshaya Tritiya, a day symbolising prosperity and new beginnings, underscores the project’s significance—not just as a construction milestone, but as a foundational step in Gujarat’s emergence in digital and AI-driven infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With this initiative, SEGNOL marks the beginning of a new phase, with a focus on developing infrastructure and contributing to Gujarat’s role in India’s technology landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With this initiative, SEGNOL marks the beginning of a new phase, with a focus on developing infrastructure and contributing to Gujarat’s role in India’s technology landscape. {{/usCountry}}

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Learn more: https://segnol.com/

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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