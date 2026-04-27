...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Foundation laid for Gujarat’s first 50 MW AI-ready data centre on Akshaya Tritiya

SEGNOL, a Dinjan Group venture, held the Bhoomi Poojan for Gujarat's first AI-ready 50 MW data centre near Ahmedabad. 

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:39 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Marking a notable milestone in Gujarat’s journey towards becoming a hub for AI technology and digital infrastructure, SEGNOL, a venture by the Dinjan Group, performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the state’s first AI-ready 50 MW data centre on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The project aims to support AI and big data technologies, promoting innovation and attracting global investments, marking a significant milestone in the state's tech growth.(SEGNO)

The ceremony took place near Ahmedabad, in the presence of key dignitaries, leadership members, and industry stakeholders, symbolising the beginning of a new chapter in Gujarat’s technological growth story.

The upcoming data centre is planned as a facility designed to support technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, and large-scale data processing. With a planned capacity of 50 MW, the project aims to deliver scalable, secure, and energy-efficient infrastructure for enterprises, startups, and global organisations.

The initiative is spearheaded by Founder Dharmesh Radadiya of Dinjan Group, along with Project Director Ajay Vannal, and Strategic Partner Dineshbhai Kumbhani of Narmada Bio Chem Limited. All key leaders were present at the ceremony, reflecting their shared vision of building a digital ecosystem in Gujarat.

Learn more: https://segnol.com/

Follow for more updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/segnol/ 

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
ai technology artificial intelligence gujarat
Home / Genesis / Foundation laid for Gujarat’s first 50 MW AI-ready data centre on Akshaya Tritiya
Home / Genesis / Foundation laid for Gujarat’s first 50 MW AI-ready data centre on Akshaya Tritiya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.