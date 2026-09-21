From an emerging brand recognition in 2023 to a Maharashtra

Four Years, Four National Honours: Madhav Immigration's Quiet Rise as a Trusted Work Permit Consultancy.

Deputy CM-presented award in 2026, the Kurukshetra-based consultancy's award history reflects a decade-long focus on genuine, verified immigration guidance

New Delhi/Kurukshetra : In India's overseas employment sector — a market that has expanded rapidly alongside a steady rise in fraudulent operators — independent, repeated recognition is unusual. Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd., a government-approved work permit and immigration consultancy headquartered in Kurukshetra, Haryana, has received four such recognitions over four consecutive years.

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The pattern began in 2023, when the company was named among the Top 10 Emerging Immigration Brands in India, an early acknowledgement of its growing presence in a sector where genuine immigration consultants are often difficult for average applicants to distinguish from unverified agents. In 2024, the company received the International Collaboration Award for Mauritius, recognizing employment partnerships it had built in a country where it maintains on-ground presence and a verified employer network.

In 2025, Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. was presented with the Best MSME National Award by

Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hon'ble MSME Minister, Government of India, at the Bharat Nirman 2025 ceremony, under the Employment Creation & Skill Development category — recognition specifically for its contribution to India's work visa and work permit sector.

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Mumbai on August 25, the company received the Excellence in Overseas Career & Immigration

Services award. It was presented by Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and received on the company's behalf by Mr. Sahil Chuttani and Mr. Shivam Mishra.

"We have never set out to be the biggest immigration agency in India," said Dr. Ajay Yadav, Marketing Head at Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. "Our own positioning has always been that we are genuine, not No.1. What these four recognitions reflect, across four different organisations and four different years, is not scale — it is consistency. That is harder to manufacture than a marketing claim, and harder to fake than a social media following."

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The company's approach has centred on verification and transparency in an industry where both are frequently absent.

Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. publishes its own government registration details — CIN and GSTN — publicly, and has actively encouraged applicants to independently verify any immigration consultant or work permit agency before engaging their services, rather than relying on displayed licenses or social media presence alone.

The 2026 award carries particular significance for the Kurukshetra head quartered company, given its recognition in Maharashtra.

"Being honoured in Mumbai, so far from our North India base, reflects a growing client relationship across Western India," Dr. Yadav said. "We serve families in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Kerala, and increasingly in Maharashtra as well. Each of these regions represents families making significant decisions about their children's futures, and each recognition is, to us, really about them."

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Founded in 2013, Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. has guided more than 10,000 clients through overseas work permit and immigration processes, serving applicants across India as well as the

Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, with on-ground teams in Mauritius, Singapore, Malta, and Cyprus.

Madhav Immigration Pvt. Ltd. | www.madhavimmigration.com

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