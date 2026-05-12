How a Norwegian botanical skincare brand built a global following through wild harvested Arctic plants, a water free formulation philosophy, and a radically simple two minute routine.

From a Norwegian Mountainside to 100,000 Customers: The Norse Organics Approach to Natural Skincare

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Natural skincare has never been more competitive. Shelves across the globe are crowded with products claiming to be organic, plant powered, or clean, and shoppers often face dozens of similar options every time they open a browser. In this environment, standing out requires a genuine point of view, a consistent formulation philosophy, and measurable customer outcomes. Norse Organics, a Norwegian natural skincare brand that launched in the US market in January 2024, has achieved exactly that.

The company recently crossed a significant milestone. According to figures published by the brand, more than 100,000 customers have now used its signature skincare products, placing Norse Organics among a small group of independent clean beauty labels to reach that scale without celebrity endorsements or heavy retail partnerships.

The Origin Story

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{{^usCountry}} Norse Organics was founded by Daniel Hoftun, a former acne sufferer whose early search for effective, clean formulations came up short. Frustrated with products that promised everything and delivered little, and wary of the long chemical ingredient lists on mainstream skincare packaging, Hoftun set out to build something different. He drew on his Norwegian heritage, his familiarity with the plants that grow on the Arctic mountainside, and a clear design goal. The products had to be potent, natural, and radically simple to use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norse Organics was founded by Daniel Hoftun, a former acne sufferer whose early search for effective, clean formulations came up short. Frustrated with products that promised everything and delivered little, and wary of the long chemical ingredient lists on mainstream skincare packaging, Hoftun set out to build something different. He drew on his Norwegian heritage, his familiarity with the plants that grow on the Arctic mountainside, and a clear design goal. The products had to be potent, natural, and radically simple to use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That simplicity became a defining feature. Where much of the skincare market continues to push multi step routines with separate toners, essences, serums, ampoules, creams, and treatments, Norse Organics went in the opposite direction. Its flagship ritual was designed to take just two minutes to apply. For a generation of shoppers tired of complexity, that clarity of purpose resonated quickly. Wild Harvesting in the Arctic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That simplicity became a defining feature. Where much of the skincare market continues to push multi step routines with separate toners, essences, serums, ampoules, creams, and treatments, Norse Organics went in the opposite direction. Its flagship ritual was designed to take just two minutes to apply. For a generation of shoppers tired of complexity, that clarity of purpose resonated quickly. Wild Harvesting in the Arctic {{/usCountry}}

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The ingredient story is what truly sets the brand apart. Norse Organics wild harvests its key botanicals from the Norwegian mountainside, where the climate is anything but forgiving. Winters are long and dark, summers are short, and the plants that survive must pack maximum nutritional value into a narrow growing window. According to the brand, this Arctic environment produces botanicals that carry higher concentrations of antioxidants and bioactive compounds than plants grown in gentler climates.

The signature ingredients are sea buckthorn and marigold. Sea buckthorn is recognised in plant science for its antioxidant density and is reported in peer reviewed research to contain more than 190 bioactive compounds. Marigold is commonly used to calm sensitive skin. Rather than processing these plants with heat or solvents, Norse Organics uses cold pressing, a technique that helps preserve delicate nutrient profiles and keeps the final formulation closer to its natural state.

A Water Free Formulation Philosophy

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One of the most distinctive choices Norse Organics has made is to remove water from its products entirely. Water is the most common ingredient in mainstream skincare because it is cheap and accessible, but it requires strong synthetic preservatives and dilutes the concentration of active botanical ingredients.

By formulating without water, Norse Organics delivers higher concentrations of plant actives in every application. The brand pairs its botanicals with cold pressed oils and beeswax, both of which support long term skin barrier health. The result is a product that looks, feels, and behaves differently from conventional lotions.

The Flagship Routine and the 60 Day Guarantee

The brand's signature offering is the Kill Acne and Redness Ritual, a routine built around the 6 in 1 Day Balm and Premium Face Scrub. The ritual takes roughly two minutes a day. It is paired with a 60 day money back guarantee, an uncommon level of commitment in the independent skincare category and a clear signal that the brand is willing to stand behind its formulations.

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That guarantee has become a trust building mechanism for first time buyers. Shoppers new to water free skincare, or those who have tried other natural brands without success, often cite the guarantee as a key reason for their first purchase. The brand reports that a significant share of customers return for repeat orders.

Daily Care Beyond the Ritual

In addition to the acne focused ritual, Norse Organics offers a daily moisturising balm formulated with cold pressed oils and beeswax. The product is designed as a year round everyday moisturiser, suitable for customers whose primary concern is hydration and long term skin barrier care. The balm reflects the same principles as the rest of the line. No water, no parabens, no paraffin, and no synthetic fragrances.

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Together, the ritual and the daily balm give customers a compact set of options that covers the core needs of most routines. The brand deliberately avoids over expanding its catalogue, a discipline that keeps each product distinct and easy to understand.

Recognition and Endorsement

The brand's growth has not gone unnoticed in the beauty press. Independent publications have begun reviewing the product line in detail, and a 2025 feature in Haute Living examined both the formulation approach and customer outcomes. Bardha Citaku, a practising medical doctor with two decades of experience working with skin concerns, has publicly endorsed the brand's ingredient choices.

Customer reviews also point to strong word of mouth momentum. Many reviewers highlight not only the formulations themselves but the responsive customer service experience, a detail that strongly influences long term brand loyalty.

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Acne to Glow: One Week Skin Transformation

Why the Milestone Matters

The 100,000 customer milestone is significant for three reasons. First, it demonstrates a genuine and sustained appetite for water free, plant powered formulations. Second, it shows that an independent brand without mass retail distribution can reach a global audience through a clear point of view and consistent product quality. Third, it validates a formulation philosophy that departs sharply from conventional skincare design.

Looking Ahead

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With a growing international customer base, expanded shipping coverage, and continued independent media attention, Norse Organics is well positioned for its next phase. The brand has signalled that future product development will remain anchored in its founding principles. Wild harvested botanicals, water free formulations, short ingredient lists, and a focus on strengthening the skin barrier rather than attacking symptoms.

For readers and shoppers tracking the evolution of natural skincare, Norse Organics offers a clear case study in how a tightly focused brand can scale without compromising its formulation values. In a market crowded with noise, the company has built its growth story on a quiet but powerful idea, that the most potent skincare ingredients may already be waiting, wild and unbothered, on a Norwegian mountainside.

About Norse Organics

Norse Organics is a Norwegian natural skincare brand that launched in the US market in January 2024. The brand is recognised for its water free, plant powered formulations for acne, redness, and daily skin barrier care, using wild harvested Arctic botanicals from the Norwegian mountainside. All products are cruelty free and backed by a 60 day money back guarantee. Norse Organics ships internationally and operates a dedicated customer service team for product guidance and order support.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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