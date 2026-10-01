In late August, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Russian national pavilion, “Made in Russia,” in Navi Mumbai. Three weeks later, at the INNOPROM. India international industrial exhibition in New Delhi, Russian road-construction machinery, high-voltage insulators, medical products, and industrial safety systems were showcased side by side. The leaders then moved from the exhibition halls to the BRICS summit table. Rarely can a diplomatic calendar be read almost as a product journey: from introduction and demonstration to negotiations on manufacturing, logistics, and supplies.

From Diplomacy to Dealmaking: A New Route for Russia–India Trade

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

https://www.brics2026.gov.in/events/18th-brics-summit-held-on12-september-2026/">https://www.brics2026.gov.in/events/18th-brics-summit-held-on12-september-2026/

The political foundation of Russian–Indian relations was laid long ago. In 2000, the two countries signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of India and the Russian Federation, and a decade later elevated the relationship to the level of a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Trade ties between the two countries have developed on this solid foundation. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade reached a record $68.7 billion in the 2024/25 financial year, and increased by another 8% in the first six months of 2026. The next shared target is $100 billion by 2030.

Yet the headline figure tells us little about what actually makes up the economic relationship between the two countries. Oil, petroleum products, fertilizers, and coal continue to account for the largest share of Russia’s exports, while India supplies Russia with pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, and seafood. Both sides are interested in broadening the range of goods traded and strengthening direct ties between companies. And this is where the official formula of a strategic partnership meets the realities of doing business: can a manufacturer find a buyer, present a product sample, discuss requirements, and turn that conversation into a contract?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The first event in this busy sequence took place on August 21, with the opening of India’s first permanent “Made in Russia” national pavilion in the Belapur business district in Navi Mumbai. Indian importers, retailers, and HoReCa representatives can explore Russian products, hold tastings, meet suppliers, and discuss introducing goods into local retail chains. The pavilion’s first resident companies include MAKFA, United Confectioners, Tatspirtprom, Miratorg, Afanasy Brewery, Wild Siberia, and other companies.

The pavilion is operated by the Indian company RAI FAMILY CORP LLP, which is responsible for logistics, customs clearance, and the promotion of products through Indian retail networks.

The pavilion adds a tangible, everyday dimension to a relationship that is more often seen through the lens of major government contracts. Consumers encounter a country not in a joint communiqué, but on a store shelf — through taste, packaging, price, and how readily consumers take to the product. For a buyer, the conversation quickly becomes concrete as well: the issues are not abstract intentions, but labeling, shipment volumes, delivery times, logistics, and the response of the local market. This is the commercial bedrock of a much larger diplomatic structure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The next stage came on September 9–11 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where INNOPROM. India was held for the first time. The exhibition was organized by the relevant Russian and Indian ministries, and its opening on the eve of the BRICS summit gave the industrial dialogue additional political significance. As part of the “Made in Russia” business mission, the Russian Export Center brought together 23 companies from ten Russian regions. They presented road-construction machinery, high-voltage glass insulators, endoprostheses and trauma-care products, tire-pressure monitoring systems, industrial alert systems, asphalt-concrete modifiers, and lubricants.

The list points to a different side of Russian–Indian trade. It includes railways, urban infrastructure, healthcare, industrial safety, and equipment maintenance. Moscow-based SDM (United Machinery Group) presented excavators, bulldozers, loaders, and truck cranes; Sinara Transport Machines showcased solutions for high-speed railways; UMEK presented high-voltage insulators; and CITO displayed medical products. For products like these, face-to-face conversations between engineers and procurement specialists at the exhibition booth are particularly important. A catalogue can provide specifications, but only a face-to-face meeting allows the parties to discuss operating conditions, local standards, after-sales service, and possible product adaptation.