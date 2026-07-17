From prayagraj to Indian kitchens: How Hari Masale has preserved authentic flavours for over 125 years

India's culinary diversity is defined by its spices, and behind many regional brands lies a story of tradition, perseverance and craftsmanship. Hari Masale is one of them, owned by Harisons (India) Products Pvt. Ltd., which originated in 1890 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Over the past 125 years, the company has evolved from a local spice business into a good manufacturer of blended spices, while continuing to preserve recipes and practices passed down through generations.

The company balances traditional recipes with modern production, ensuring quality and authenticity while expanding its product range and manufacturing capabilities. (Hari Masale)

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A legacy built on tradition

The foundation of Hari Masale was laid with a simple aim: to provide consumers with pure, flavourful and high-quality spice blends. Over the decades, the company has combined traditional expertise with manufacturing practices, ensuring that every product reflects its commitment to authenticity.

Through upgraded packaging and production facilities, Hari Masale aims to bring traditional Indian flavours to kitchens across the country while preserving the values on which it was established.

The vision of Late Shiv Shankar Lal

The company's growth is associated with the vision of its founder, Late Shiv Shankar Lal, who played a major role in establishing Hari as a trusted household name in Prayagraj. Inspired by his respect for family traditions and his passion for quality, he focused on creating spice blends that delivered consistency in taste and purity.

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{{^usCountry}} Among his contributions was the development of the company's favourite Dum Aloo Masala, a product that continues to be recognised among its signature offerings. His philosophy of transforming carefully selected raw spices into balanced blended seasonings continues to influence the company's approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among his contributions was the development of the company's favourite Dum Aloo Masala, a product that continues to be recognised among its signature offerings. His philosophy of transforming carefully selected raw spices into balanced blended seasonings continues to influence the company's approach. {{/usCountry}}

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A journey that began in Loknath Market

Hari Masale's journey began in the Loknath Market of Prayagraj with just five products. As consumer confidence grew, so did the business. The next generation expanded the product portfolio by introducing several new spice blends, including Sambhar Masala, Kachori Masala and Chhola Masala, enabling the company to serve a wider range of regional culinary preferences.

The expansion also included strengthening manufacturing capabilities and building a dedicated production facility. Today, under the leadership of Pankaj, the company continues to modernise its operations while remaining committed to its traditional identity. Recent initiatives include the establishment of an automatic manufacturing plant at UPSIDA Industrial Area, Naini, Prayagraj, and the opening of a new retail outlet near Zero Road Bus Stand.

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Balancing heritage with modern manufacturing

Hari Masale has focused on combining traditional family recipes with contemporary manufacturing standards. According to the company, carefully selected spices sourced from suppliers are processed using specialised grinding techniques designed to retain their natural aroma, essential oils and flavour.

The company also states that its products are manufactured without artificial colours, preservatives or adulterants, reflecting its emphasis on delivering authentic spice blends that have earned consumer trust across generations.

A legacy that continues to define the brand

Operating continuously since 1890 has brought both opportunities and challenges. The company says it has encountered issues such as intellectual property infringement over the years, but believes that its heritage, product consistency and customer trust have helped distinguish the brand in the marketplace.

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That philosophy is reflected in the brand's long-standing message: "Nakal hamesha hoti hai, par barabari kabhi nahi."

For Hari Masale, the statement represents more than a tagline. It reflects the belief that while products may be imitated, a legacy built over 125 years through quality, integrity and consumer trust remains difficult to replicate.

As it enters the next phase of its journey, Hari Masale continues to focus on preserving India's traditional flavours while adapting to the needs of modern consumers.

Website - www.harimasale.in

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.